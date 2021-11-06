After finishing in fourth place in the Baseline League standings and earning an at-large berth into the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, the Chino Hills High School girls’ volleyball team has proven themselves that they belong in the postseason.
The Huskies (22-14) have lost only one set in four playoff games and will compete for the Division 5 title tonight (Nov. 6) at No. 1-seed Torrance High, 2200 W. Carson St., Torrance.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Chino Hills defeated No. 2-seed Mayfield last Saturday 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23 in the division semifinals inside the Chino Hills High small gym to advance its first CIF-Southern Section title game since the 2010 season. That year, the Huskies fell in four sets to St. Lucy’s for the Division 2AA title.
Against Mayfield, Chino HIlls’ Malena The’ had 13 kills, three aces, two blocks and five digs and Tehya Chadwick finished with 13 kills and 15 digs.
Eryn Lim recorded three aces, five digs and 22 assists, Alexis Athens had a game-high nine blocks and Cierra Grant and Paige Gutowski combined for 23 digs for Chino Hills.
Torrance, which has not lost a set in four playoff games this season, advanced to tonight’s title game after defeating Oxnard 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 in the Division 5 semifinals.
The Tartars (27-4, 10-0 in the Pioneer League) have won eight straight matches, and 14 of their last 16 matches this season.
Both Chino Hills and Torrance will compete in the CIF State Tournament, which will begin Tuesday, Nov. 9. Brackets will be announced Sunday, Nov. 7 at cifstate.org.
State games are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 13 with championship games set for Tuesday, Nov. 16.
