Chino Hills AYSO United girls 2006 soccer team

Chino Hills AYSO United girls 2006 soccer team won the State Cup title with a 1-0 win over Norco in the championship game. Team members are Belle Loomis, Chloe Kubeldis, Kamryn Suit, Brittanyj Davenport, Sierra Brooks, Bethany Li, Roseanna Ashak, Kaya Nuno-Kimora, Zoey Romero, Cadence Romero, Sophia Barnett, Katie Trinh, Savannah Garcia, Kylie Reams, coach Gary Suit, coach Erik Loomis and manager Celeste Hunter. Not pictured is Kayla Hunter.

