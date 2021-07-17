All-Ambassador League honorees in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, golf, boys and girls track and field, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country for the 2021 season.
Boys basketball
Co-Players of the Year: Sheldon Grant and Nick Hopkins, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: David Johnson, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Lee Bruinsma and Ricky Freymond; Aquinas’ Keishmer Charles, Sheldon Grant, Nick Hopkins and Vugar Kuliyie; Linfield Christian’s Donovan Cox, Mike McNair and Jeremiah Minegar; Arrowhead Christian’s Todd Jackson and Bailey Strikwerda; Western Christian’s Kreston Mervelle; Loma Linda Academy’s Aidan Roman; Desert Christian’s Brogan Scott.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Trell Deaver and Ryan Freymond; Aquinas’ Rodarial Abercrombie; Linfield Christian’s Calem Costello; Arrowhead Chrisitan’s Chimobi Ozonhoh; Western Christian’s Kahlil Hall; Woodcrest Christian’s Jackson Flye and Ezra Esparza; Loma Linda Academy’s Kaleo Loh; Desert Christian’s Jay Talamantez.
Girls basketball
Player of the Year: Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Daniel Kim, Loma Linda Academy.
Sportsmanship Award: Loma Linda Academy.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs Kaylie Briggs, Maddie Martinez and Taryn Mouw; Woodcrest Christian’s Zuriah Rust and Heaven Stoudenmire; Linfield Christian’s Keslyn Henson and Taylor Thompson; Loma Linda Academy’s Allison Kim and Emma Paden; Aquinas’ Rosie Guitron; Arrowhead Christian’s Aliyah Rosete; Desert Christian’s Melia Johnson; Western Christian’s JJ Weith.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Kiley Goedhart and Harper Haagsma; Woodcrest Christian’s Jade Reynolds and Brennae Sawyer; Linfield Christian’s Kendall Schmottlach; Loma Linda Academy’s Rebekah Mendoza; Aquinas’ Arabella Carrera; Arrowhead Christian’s Emma Hargett; Desert Christian’s Natalie Duncan; Western Christian’s Talli Peters.
Baseball
Player of the Year: Alex Terriquez, Ontario Christian.
Pitcher of the Year: Eric Bitonti, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: John Love, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Desert Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Ryan Han, Luke Leal, Alvis Nuno and Alex Terriquez; Aquinas’ Eric Bitonti, Seth Cesena, Ethan Creek, Cade Nolan and Landon Young; Woodcrest Christian’s Luke Padron and Ryan Seymour; Linfield Christian’s Michael Beall and Nico Harkins; Western Christian’s Joe De Francisco; Arrowhead Christian’s Bradley Gilbert; Desert Christian’s Anthony Bolton.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Steven Jones and Josh Khazaal; Aquinas’ Seth Rajacich and Kaden Willerford; Woodcrest Christian’s Koa Dabuet and Cameron Dejournett; Linfield Christian’s Matthew Rezkalah; Western Christian’s Ian Hibdon and Justin Jenkins; Arrowhead Christian’s Ryan Rossi; Desert Christian’s Dakota Young and Matthew Zimmer.
Softball
Player of the Year: Angelina Allen, Woodcrest Christian.
Pitcher of the Year: Reina Castillo, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: Woody Wood, Western Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Loma Linda Academy.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Bridgette Trujillo and Xoe Ulloa; Western Christian’s Marilyn Beauvais, Chandler Kerr, Brooklyn Lee and Amelia Weber; Aquinas’ Jaeya Butler, Reina Castillo, Alexa Duran and Anissa Villalobos; Arrowhead Christian’s Gwen Murray and Stephanie Wagner; Woodcrest Christian’s Angelina Allen and Alyssa Smith; Linfield Christian’s Vanessa Perez and Allison Connelly.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Harper Haagsma, Kylie Maldonado and Reese Montgomery; Western Christian’s Aby Frey and JJ Weith; Aquinas’ Dannika Merlos and Elle Navarro; Arrowhead Christian’s Rylee Dirks; Woodcrest Christian’s Katie Kremling and Cassie Reynolds; Linfield Christian’s Grace Beall; Loma Linda Academy’s Meadow Stumpf.
Boys track and field
Track Athlete of the Year: Aidan Vorster, Ontario Christian.
Field Athlete of the Year: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian.
Multi-Event Athlete of the Year: Micah Belden, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Andrew Lachelt, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
First team: Anthony Cooper, 100m, Aquinas; Anthony Cooper, 200m, Aquinas; Edward Frailing, 400m, Ontario Christian; Scudder Sinclair, 800m, Linfield Christian; Aidan Vorster, 1,600m, Ontario Christian; Aidan Vorster, 3,200m, Ontario Christian; Micah Belden, 110m hurdles, Ontario Christian; Micah Belden, 300m hurdles, Ontario Christian; Micah Belden, high jump, Ontario Christian; Keinan Pate, long jump, Aquinas; Keinan Pate, triple jump, Aquinas; Christian Burroughs, discus, Ontario Christian; Christian Burroughs, shot put, Ontario Christian; Jalen Cooper, Donovan McGraw, Anthony Cooper, Keinan Pate, 4x100m, Aquinas; Edward Frailing, Micah Rohrer, Isaac Cortez, Aiden Thigpen, 4x400m, Ontario Christian.
Second team: Jalen Cooper, 100m, Aquinas; Tyler Ford, 200m, Ontario Christian; Aiden Thigpen, 400m, Ontario Christian; Ben Franks, 800m, Linfield Christian; Kai Newman, 1,600m, Linfield Christian; Scudder Sinclair, 3,200m, Linfield Christian; Rafael Ybarra, 110m hurdles, Aquinas; Johnny Thompson, 300m hurdles, Linfield Christian; Johnny Thompson, high jump, Linfield Christian; Antony Badiloa, long jump, Ontario Christian; Micah Belden, triple jump, Ontario Christian; Romeo Ross, discus, Aquinas; Nicholas Ervin, shot put, Aquinas.
Girls track and field
Track Athlete of the Year: Rachel Aguilar, Ontario Christian.
Field Athlete of the Year: Chelsea Prillerman, Linfield Christian.
Multi-Event Athlete of the Year: Janel Pido.
Coach of the Year: Andrew Lachelt, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
First team: Sierra Snow, 100m, Linfield Christian; Sierra Snow, 200m, Linfield Christian; Rachel Aguilar, 400m, Ontario Christian; Rachel Aguilar, 800m, Ontario Christian; Keegan Corley, 1,600m, Ontario Christian; Ryley Burns, 3,200m, Linfield Christian; Julia Huston, 100m hurdles, Arrowhead Christian; Julia Huston, 300m hurdles, Arrowhead Christian; Chelsea Prillerman, high jump, Linfield Christian; Janel Pido, long jumo, Aquinas; Chelsea Prillerman, triple jump, Linfield Christian; Briana Prillerman, discus, Linfield Christian; Marisa Cornejo, shot put, Aquinas; Rachel Aguilar, Emma Chapel, Kendra Fair, Riley DeGroot, 4x100m, Ontario Christian; Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley, 4x400m, Ontario Christian.
Second team: Taylor Distelbert, 100m, Arrowhead Christian; Gia Albama, 200m, Aquinas; Aiyannah Lopez, 400m, Aquinas; Sylicia Murguia, 800, Aquinas; Maggie Smith, 1,600m, Linfield Christian; Mia Saenz, 3,200m, Aquinas; Annika Vogt, 100m hurdles, Linfield Christian; Sydney Peters, 300m hurdles, Ontario Christian; Amelia Don, high jump, Ontario Christian; Ugo Onyedika, long jump, Woodcrest Christian; Janel Pido, triple jump, Aquinas; Marisa Cornejo, discus, Aquinas; Sara Rearick, shot put, Arrowhead Christian.
Golf
Co-Players of the Year: Trey Mouw, Ontario Christian; Matt Diehl, Loma Linda Academy.
League Champion: Daniel Guerra, Linfield Christian.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Kevin Knuston, Ontario Christian; Leo Adorador, Loma Linda Academy.
Sportsmanship Award: Loma Linda Academy.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Jackson Anema, Aaron Vander Tuig, Trey Mouw, Ethan Cobb and Eliot Cobb; Linfield Christian’s Daniel Guerra; Loma Linda Academy’s Ayan Desai and Matt Diehl; Arrowhead Christian’s Reuben Kok and Matthew Wilkes.
Second team: Loma Linda Academy’s Evan Knecht, Joe Park and Noah Saesim; Aquinas’ Collin Hladik; Arrowhead Christian’s Steven Van Dam; Western Christian’s Jax Perkins, Tony Jin and Lana Kim.
Boys soccer
Player of the Year, Offense: Angel Pais, Aquinas.
Player of the Year, Defense: George Flores, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: James Riccio, Western Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Western Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Isaac Cortez and Tyler Ford; Linfield Christian’s Jacob Haddadin, Justin Loerch and Matthew Walker; Aquinas’ Joshua Bennett, George Flores, Brian Morales and Angel Pais; Woodcrest Christian’s Luca Atencio and Tony Cardenas; Desert Christian’s Aiden Scott and Elijah Silva; Loma Linda Academy’s Anders Borg; Arrowhead Christian’s Peyton Otterman.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s AJ Renteria; Linfield Christian’s Caleb Daludado and Johnny Thompson; Aquinas’ Robert Gomez and Anthony Grejeda; Woodcrest Christian’s Marcus Combs; Desert Christian’s Cameron Ridenour; Loma Linda Academy’s Seth Guinan; Arrowhead Christian’s Braden Johnson; Western Christian’s Drew Biddle.
Girls soccer
Player of the Year, Offense: Madeline Hood, Arrowhead Christian.
Player of the Year, Defense: Heidi Marshall, Linfield Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Desert Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Madison Bachar, Julianna Lupo and Sydney Peters; Arrowhead Christian’s Carli Calzaretta, Laney Herrero, Madeline Hood and Ella Luna; Linfield Christian’s Ryley Burns, Heidi Marshall and Dani Williams; Western Christian’s Maddie Dean and Julia Galdamez; Aquinas’ Kendrick Robbins; Desert Christian’s Soriah Angle; Loma Linda Academy’s Kylie Balog.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Emily Carrillo; Arrowhead Christian’s Kayla Goodwin and Aylie Haycock; Linfield Christian’s Alexis Jones and Eryn Warren; Western Christian’s Mckayla Farrell; Aquinas’ Gia Aldama and Marisa Coornejo; Desert Christian’s KaMia Elliott; Loma Linda Academy’s Hanna Bahri.
Girls tennis
Singles Player of the Year: Lauren Liang, Ontario Christian.
Doubles Team of the Year: Courtney Buckly and Jasmyn Sprinkle, Ontario Christian.
Singles Finals Champion: Amanda Beck, Western Christian.
Doubles Finals Champion: Gabby Zendejas and Celine DeCourten, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: Dave Vidaurri, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Big Bear.
First team, Singles: Ontario Christian’s Lauren Liang and Katelynn Salazar; Aquinas’ Celine DeCourten and Gabby Zendejas.
First team, Doubles: Ontario Christian’s Courtney Buckly, Jasmyn Sprinkle, Hailey Woods and Sara Gomez; Western Christian’s Emerson Tillotson and Jostyn Ogundimu; Big Bear’s RJ Schetter, Jasmine Guffy, Cordelia Swinson and Jasmin Perez.
Boys cross country
Runner of the Year: Aidan Vorster, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Aidan Vorster, Ontario Christian; Elijah McBroom, Arrowhead Christian; Kai Newman, Linfield Christian; Justice Eriksen, Western Christian; Scudder Sincliar, Linfield Christian; Nathan Luce, Woodcrest Christian; Alejandro Ayala, Aquinas; Gavin Turk, Woodcrest Christian; Brody Wolfe, Arrowhead Christian; Simon Gutierrez, Linfield Christian; Mario Balderas, Ontario Christian; Joshua Bennett, Aquinas.
Girls cross country
Runner of the Year: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Aquinas.
First team: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian; Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian; Mia Saenz, Aquinas; Faith Moulton, Woodcrest Christian; Maggie Smith, Linfield Christian; Kendrick Robbins, Aquinas; Taylor Thompson, Linfield Christian; Brianne Burgess, Woodcrest Christian; Grace Letherer, Western Christian; Kambria Reed, Linfield Christian; Aiyannah Lopez, Aquinas; Natalie Brazfield, Aquinas; Marissa Hehir, Western Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.