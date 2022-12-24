January
•Don Lugo High girls soccer defeats Baldwin Park, 17-0, becoming the first San Bernardino County and the 11th team in CIF-Southern Section to score 17 goals in a single game. Eden Ramirez leads the way with five goals and three assists for Don Lugo.
•Five high school basketball games are postponed because of safety protocols from the coronavirus. Three Ayala High boys’ games are rescheduled, one Ayala High girls’ game and a Chino Hills High boys’ game were moved to later this month.
•Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball coach Paige Liebhart is named the 2021-22 All-Ambassador League Coach of the Year. The Knights finished 26-15 overall and went 14-0 in league games for the third straight season.
•Khoury Bethley, a 2018 Don Lugo High graduate and four-year starter for the University of Hawaii football team, announces he is entering the NCAA transfer portal a day after head coach Todd Graham resigns. Bethley, who was granted a fifth year of eligibility after being approved for a COVID-19 waiver, transfers to Arizona State University in February.
•Ayala High’s Chandler Carthan and Bryan Wilson, Chino Hills High’s Bobby Johnson, Zane Poulter, Jackson Nickel and Kade Musser and Ontario Christian High’s Tyler Ford and Harrison Cornell earn All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2021 high school football season.
•Don Lugo High School hires Rick Finch as its new varsity football head coach. Finch, a counselor at Don Lugo since 2013, takes over a Conquistadores program that finished 1-9 during the 2021 season. Greg Gano, the Conquistadores’ head football coach since 2015, officially resigned in October 2021, but will remain the Don Lugo’s girls’ softball head coach.
•Chino High wrestling captures the Mt. Baldy League championship with a 5-0 record. The Cowboys compete in Division 5 of the CIF-Southern Section Dual Meet at Mayfair High in Lakewood, finishing with wins over Fullerton (60-24) and Norwalk (54-12) and a semifinals loss to Westminster (35-33).
•Chino Hills’ LaMelo Ball, a guard with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets becomes the fourth player in NBA history to record five triple-doubles before turning age 21. The other players are Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Next month, he also becomes the fourth youngest player named to an NBA All-Star Team and scores 18 points in 22 minutes in the game played in Cleveland.
February
•The Chino High boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ water polo teams, the Don Lugo High girls soccer team and the Ontario Christian High girls basketball team win their respective league championships for the 2021-22 winter sports season.
•U.S. Olympic softball player Delaney Spaulding is the guest speaker at the Chino Hills Girls Fastpitch opening-ceremonies event at Chino Hills Community Park. Spaulding won a silver medal with the U.S. team in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
•Ayala High’s Brenda Martinez and Dominic Jauregui and Chino High’s Michelle Fierro captures CIF-Southern Section individual division wrestling championships. Martinez with the 106-pound girls title, Jauregui wins the 152-pound boys championship and Fierro wins the 137-pound girls title. Later this month, all three wrestlers advance to the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield.
•The March youth track meets in Chino and Chino Hills are cancelled by city officials.
•The Chino Hills High girls water polo team captures its first CIF-Southern Section championship in program history, defeating Marlborough 12-9 in the Division 6 title game at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.
•Chino High baseball places third in its Chino Brian Hamilton Memorial Tournament with a 2-1 win over Adelanto. The Cowboys finish 4-1 in the multi-team tournament.
•Ontario Christian High surrenders a 17-point lead in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A title, falling to Corona Santiago, 69-65. It is the third consecutive season the Knights advanced, but lost, in a CIF-Southern Section championship game. A week later, the Knights fall to Sage Hill High, 61-56, in the CIF State Division 2 South Region playoffs.
March
•Twenty teams, including Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian, compete in the 71st annual Chino Relays track and field meet at Chino High School. It was the first Chino Relays meet since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
•Chino Hills High’s Katie Ramirez and Brian Heider are named Division 6 girls’ water polo Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the CIF-Southern Section. Huskies’ Arwen Castillo and Gillian Glasscock and Chino High’s Katrina Hitchcock earn Division 6 All CIF-Southern Section honors. In Division 5, Ayala’s Clare Baty and Dottie Berrera earn honors after leading the Bulldogs to the semifinals.
•Ontario Christian High girls basketball led Corona Santiago by 17 points in the first half but was outscored 43-27 in the second half in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship game. It is the third straight CIF-Southern Section title game loss for Ontario Christian.
•Chino High baseball places third in its Brian Hamilton Memorial Baseball Tournament after a 2-1 win over Adelanto in the third-place game.
•Chino Hills High places second in the 14-team Ontario Swim Invitational, scoring 627.5 points. Citrus Valley placed first with 629.5 points and Upland placed third with 490.5 points.
•Ontario Christian High junior Chloe Briggs, a Chino resident, is named CIF-Southern Section co-Player of the Year for the 2021-22 girls’ basketball season along with Rylee Ghent, of Santiago High in Corona. Briggs averages 22.7 points, 11 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in 31 games this season in leading the Knights to a 31-5 record and a third consecutive berth into a CIF-Southern Section championship game. Ontario Christian High senior Shayla Gillmer, a BYU-signee, was named a first-team honoree. Gillmer averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game this season. Gillmer is named the Ambassador League Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
•More than 70 runners from the Chino Valley complete the 26.1-mile Los Angeles Marathon, which took participants from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles through the finish line in Culver City. The 37th annual race had 11,547 finishers in the open division and 69 runners in the elite division.
•Don Lugo High’s Gionna Diaz and Michelle Vasquez-Leyva and Ontario Christian High’s Megan Charley earn All CIF-Southern Section first-team honors for the 2021-22 season. Diaz and Vasquez-Leyva earn Division 4 honors after leading Don Lugo (15-4-1, 10-0) to the Mt. Baldy League championship and a quarterfinals berth in the postseason. Diaz finishes the season with a team-high 31 goals and added eight assist and Vasquez-Leyva led the team in assists with 11. Charley earn Division 6 honors after the Knights finished 15-7 overall, 9-5 in the Ambassador and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
•Ayala High finishes third and Chino Hills places ninth in the 26-team girls swim meet at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. On the boys’ side, Chino Hills places fifth and Ayala takes seventh
•Ayala High graduate Marcus Monroe, a freshman at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, places first in men’s high jump at the Bob Larson Distance and Rafer Johnson/JJK Invitational track and field meet at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in Westwood. Monroe has a best leap of 6 feet, 11 inches, two inches better than second placing finishers Raymon Harper of Azusa Pacific and UCLA’s Sean Lee and Aaron Kim.
April
•Chino Hills High football coach Mykeal Terry steps down after one season. “I stepped down to move to admin. I complete my admin credential this summer,” he said. The Huskies finished 8-6 in 2021 and advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals. He later becomes the athletic director at Buena Park High School.
•Ayala High graduate Dane Cruikshank, who spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, signs a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. Cruikshank, 26, a fifth-round pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, played 44 games with four starts with the Titans, recording 65 tackles and an interception. He graduated from Ayala in 2013, played two seasons at Citrus College in Glendora and two seasons at the University of Arizona.
•Ontario Christian High junior Chloe Briggs is named the John R. Wooden Award winner as Player of the Year in CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls’ basketball for the 2021-22 season. The award is presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club and is named for John Wooden, the famed UCLA men’s basketball coach who led the Bruins to 10 NCAA titles between 1964 and 1975, including seven straight titles between 1967 and 1973. Briggs, a Chino resident, led Ontario Christian to a 31-5 record, averaging 22.7 points, 9.1 assists and 11 rebounds per game. She had back-to-back 40-point games in the CIF State playoffs, had nine games of at least 30 points and 20 games of at least 20 points during the season.
•Chino Hills wins the 2022 Cowbell Swim meet boys title with 204 points, scoring first-place wins in all but one event and Ayala girls take the top spot by placing first in all 11 varsity races. The meet features the Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo swim teams and is held at the Chino Hills High Aquatics Center.
•Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins becomes the first Huskies’ thrower in 20 years to attend and medal at the annual Arcadia Invitational track and field meet, finishing fourth in the girls’ shot put open division with a throw of 37-03.50. The next day, the 6-foot-3-inch center is named the Most Valuable Player at the Inland Valley Classic girls basketball showcase at Summit High in Fontana, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists to lead her team to a 66-45 win.
•The Chino High boys and girls track teams each finish with 5-0 records to win Mt. Baldy League championships.
•Don Lugo High baseball captures its 10th consecutive Mt. Baldy League title with a pair of wins over Chino High on the final days of the regular season. In softball, Don Lugo captures sole possession of the Mt. Baldy League title for the second straight year with two wins over Chino.
•Chino Hills High girls softball wins its fourth straight Baseline League title, finishing the 2022 regular season with a 9-1 record in league games.
May
•Chino Hills resident Teagan O’Dell, a freshman at Santa Margarita High School, sets a new CIF-Southern Section Division 1 record in girls’ 200 individual medley in 1:55.16 at the CIF-Southern Section Swim championships Marquerite Aquatics Center in Mission Viejo. O’Dell also set a Division 1 record in 100 back and was part of two record-breaking school relay teams at the meet. Ayala High girls’ 4x400 relay team of Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, win the Division 2 title with a first-place time of 3:32.27.
•Chino Hills High junior Madison Brieva becomes the first Chino Hills High swimmer and first in Chino Valley Unified to capture two CIF State Swim meet paralympic championships in Clovis, winning the 50 free and 100 free races in the wheelchair division with times of 1:02.94 and 2:20.57, respectively.
•Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins wins the Division 1 girls’ shot put title and Ontario Christian High’s Christian Burroughs captures the Division 4 boys discus championship at the CIF-Southern Section Divisional Championships at Moorpark High School. Ayala High’s Kayla McBride finishes second in Division 1 girls’ 100m and Chino High’s Mia Chavez places second in Division 2 girls’ 1,600m.
•Cal State Fullerton sophomore Andrew Aguilar, a Chino High graduate, wins the Big West Conference Decathlon championship, breaking his own record for points and bringing home the first Decathlon title in school history. Aguilar scores 6,983 points, breaking his own school record by 269 points he had at the Bryan Clay Invitational last month.
•The Mt. San Antonio College men’s track and field team captures the California Community College Athletic Association team championship last weekend with help from two Ayala High graduates competing in field events. Marcus Monroe places second in high jump at 6-08.75 and was fourth in long jump at 23-0.75 and Stine took fifth in javelin with a throw if 168-07. Mt. SAC scores 224.50 points to win the team title.
•Chino High senior Mia Chavez caps her decorated high school running career, placing third in the girls’ 800m and fourth in the 1,600m at the CIF State Track and Field Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis. Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas basketball signee, finishes ninth in girls’ shot put at 39-07.25 and Chino Hills High’s Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Isabella Duarte and Alayna McGarry take seventh in girls’ 4x400m relay in 3:55.98.
•Ayala High graduate and former UCLA women’s basketball player Rhema Gardner is named director of women’s basketball operations for the University of California-Santa Barbara. Gardner, a 2010 Ayala graduate, played 78 games for UCLA from 2010 to 2013 and graduated with a degree in sociology in 2015. She previously served as director of basketball operations at Montana State University.
•Chino resident William Mouw, a Pepperdine University golfer and Ontario Christian High graduate, places fifth at the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mouw finishes with a one-over par 281 during the four-day tournament, recording scores of 71, 70, 70 and 70 to finish in tie for fifth with Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk.
June
•Don Lugo High’s Austin Moon is named Mt. Baldy League Most Valuable Player in baseball and Ovionna Hayes earns Mt. Baldy League Most Valuable Player honors for the 2022 season.
•Three Chino Valley athletes earn All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2022 high school baseball and softball seasons. In baseball, Don Lugo High’s Austin Moon is named to the Division 4 team, Ayala’s Ethan Nunez is a Division 1 second-team honoree and Don Lugo’s Isaiah Figueroa is a Division 4 second-team honoree. In softball, Chino Hills High outfielder Regan Shockey is a Division 1 selection and Ontario Christian High infielder Kylie Maldonado is a Division 6 honoree.
•Chino Hills High graduate Brooke Johnson earns second team All-Great Lakes Region honors for the 2022 season as a member of the DePaul University women’s softball team. She is the 14th DePaul player to earn All-Great Lakes Region honors since 2009. Johnson leads all DePaul players with a .389 batting average and tops the Big East Conference with 52 RBIs. Her RBI total was the fifth most in DePaul women’s softball history. She hits 13 home runs, 15 doubles and has a team-high .745 slugging percentage.
•Connor Burns, a Don Lugo High graduate and catcher for the Cal State Long Beach baseball team, is named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big West Conference for the 2022 baseball season. Burns records a fielding percentage of .993, making only three errors in 402 total chances. He throws out 13 of 28 runners on stolen base attempts and starts in 42 of the Dirtbags’ 48 games this season. Burns is the third Cal State Long Beach baseball player since 2011 to win the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.
•Ontario Christian High senior Christian Burroughs earns the Ambassador League’s Field Athlete of the Year award after winning the league championship in boys’ discus and shot put for the 2022 season. Ontario Christian High’s Rachel Aguilar, a sophomore, win the Ambassador League girls’ 400m championship and was a member of the Knights’ 4x100m and 4x400m relay title teams during the 2022 track and field season.
•Chino Hills High graduate Taylon Snow and the University of Oklahoma women’s softball team capture the NCAA Women’s College World Series title with a two-game sweep of Texas in the best-of-three championship finals. Snow, the Sooners’ first baseman, goes 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in Oklahoma’s 16-1 rout of the Longhorns. In Game 2, Snow finishes 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI in Oklahoma’s 10-5 win to finish its season at 59-3 record and securing its second straight and sixth overall NCAA championship. Snow, a senior, graduated from Chino Hills High in 2017 and was a three-time All-American with the Huskies. She played two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oklahoma prior to the 2020 season.
•Canyon Hills Little League scores the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out fielder’s choice RBI against Chino National to pull out a 4-3 win in the opening game of the District 23 All-Star Major Division tournament at Ayala Park in Chino.
•Chino Hills Pony All-Star 12U team captures the Championship silver bracket in the Murrieta Valley Summer Classic Tournament.
•The Chino American Little League Dodgers wins the 2022 Major Division Championship with an overall record of 16-2.
•Chino resident and Ontario Christian High School graduate William Mouw finishes nine-over par at the 122nd U.S. Open Golf Championships at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Mouw, a Pepperdine University golfer, has rounds of four-over and five-over and misses the cut.
July
•WNBA career scoring leader Diana Taurasi, a Chino native and 2000 Don Lugo High School graduate, is not selected to this year’s All-Star Game despite having the eighth most points in the league this season, tied for the most games played this season and sits ninth in assists in her 18th season with the Phoenix Mercury. “It’s criminal. Who votes for these things,” Taurasi, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, said after learning she was not selected.
•Chino Hills resident Kiki Estrada, a 2022 graduate of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, competes for the Mexico National Softball Team at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. Mexico, the United States, Chinese Taipai, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy and Puerto Rico competed in the World Games.
•Ayala High School graduate and Mt. San Antonio College high jumper Marcus Monroe wins the national championship at the U.S. Track and Field under-20 in high jump title, clearing a personal best 6 feet, 11.5 inches. The event is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Aaron Kim of UCLA finished second at 6-10.25.
•Ayala High School baseball coach Chris Vogt resigns after 11 years with the Bulldogs to accept a teaching position at Sunny Hills High in Fullerton. Coach Vogt is hired prior to the 2012 season and amasses an overall record of 179-95-1 and a league record of 86-50 with his first three seasons in the Sierra League and the final eight in the Palomares League. In 2021, the Bulldogs finish 26-4 overall and 14-1 in the Palomares League and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and the championship game of the CIF State Division 1 tournament. Later this month, Brad McGuire, the Bulldogs’ assistant coach since 2018, is hired as Bulldogs head coach.
•Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball, the middle of the famous basketball Ball brothers, competes with the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-7 forward goes 0 for 1 from the field in five minutes in the Hornets’ 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and shoots 5 for 9 for 12 points in the Hornets’ 91-80 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his third game, Ball plays 16 minutes and finishes 3 for 8 for six points in the Hornets’ 89-73 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
•Ayala High wrestler BK Martinez places eighth at the U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals wrestling event in Fargo, North Dakota to earn All-American honors. Martinez loses her opening match Arizona’s Karlee Brooks before recording six straight victories in the consolation round to advance to the seventh-place match. Martinez places eighth with a loss to Pennsylvania’s Aubre Krazer.
•LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the Ball basketball brothers from Chino Hills and 2020-21 Rookie of the Year announces he is changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1. The 20-year-old Ball wore No. 1 during his entire basketball career, including his two seasons at Chino Hills High, but when the Hornets drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, jersey No. 1 was already taken by Hornets’ guard Malik Monk.
August
•Luis Zendejas, a 1981 Don Lugo High graduate, is selected as one of the 100 players and 13 coaches of the inaugural class of the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame. Mr. Zendejas, who kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the 1979 Southeastern Division title game to give Don Lugo a 24-22 win over Royal Oak High, will be inducted in a formal Spring 2023 ceremony. The California High School Football Hall of Fame opens in November at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
•Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the Huskies’ 2015-16 national championship basketball team, signs a professional contract with Kouvot Kouvola in Finland. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound swingman played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, averages 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 141 career games at Loyola Marymount. Scott, a 2017 Chino Hills High grad, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft in June.
•The Don Lugo High School girls’ volleyball team captures the West Covina Tournament championship.
•Chino Hills High girls volleyball wins the Chatsworth Gold Division title with victories over Canoga Park, Birmingham, Thousand Oaks (twice), Cleveland, Kennedy, El Camino Real, Verdugo Hills and Palo Verde.
September
•For the first time, the Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools and the Milk Can Game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools are played on the same night. Ayala defeats Chino Hills, 20-19, for its fourth straight victory in the series. At Chino High, Chino beats Don Lugo, 27-3, for its second straight victory.
•Ontario Christian High plays its first game in the newly formed Ironwood League, securing a 55-6 win over Big Bear at the Ontario Christian High field. Marquis Bradley finishes with three touchdowns on the night on catches of 17- and 1-yards and an 80-yard kickoff return.
•Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball signs a non-guaranteed contract with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and will be a member of the team’s training camp roster. He is waived by the team a couple of weeks later.
October
•The Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team secures its fourth straight Ambassador League championship and extends their league winning streak to 50 games with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-5 victory over Arrowhead Christian on Senior Night at Knights Center.
•Chino Hills High girls’ volleyball has its 22-game winning streak to start the 2022 season with a straight-sets loss to Etiwanda in a Baseline League game. Chino Hills and Etiwanda tie for the Baseline League title with 9-1 records. The Huskies, who finish at 29-3 for the second most victories in school history, advance as far as the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals in the postseason.
•Morgan Graves finishes with 25 kills and Natalia Mero adds 10 kills for the Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball team, which captures its third consecutive Mt. Baldy League title with a straight- sets win over Montclair. The wins extends Don Lugo’s league winning streak to 23 games, dating back to the 2019 season.
•Don Lugo High water polo captures the annual Fish Bowl trophy with its second win of the season over city-rival Chino High.
•Ontario Christian High girls’ tennis breaks a school record with its 23rd consecutive league victory after a victory over Aquinas. The streak extends to 25 by the end of the regular season.
•The Chino Hills High girls’ cross country team places first out of 22 teams in the girls varsity, large schools division at the SCV Invite at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.
•The Don Lugo High freshman water polo team wins the seventh annual Don Lugo junior varsity tournament, finishing with a 4-0 record. The Conquistadores defeated Birmingham, 12-10, in the title game played at Montclair High School.
•Ayala High captures the Palomares League regular season championship with an undefeated record after its 31-stroke victory over Glendora.
•Chino quarterback Diego Ogata runs for 277 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns and running back Nathan Blanco ran 14 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys’ Sierra League opening win over Rowland. Chino finishes with 686 yards of offense. Rowland’s Eric Egere has 31 carries for 410 yards and scores six touchdowns for the Raiders, who had 545 yards of offense.
•Don Lugo High’s cross country runner Aariana Amezcua wins the Mt. Baldy League girls’ individual title and Don Lugo captures the boys’ team title at the league finals meet at Colony High in Ontario.
•Chino High and Chaffey High tie for the Mt. Baldy League girls’ tennis title with 9-1 records.
November
•Ontario Christian running back Logan Escoto runs for 255 yards on 26 carries and scores a pair of touchdowns and Brandon Rodgers has eight carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ 57-55 victory over Sultana in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 football playoffs. Alexander Chavez and Hayden Slegers each score a touchdown for Ontario Christian, which tied a school record for the highest combined score of 112 points between two teams in a single game. In 1968, Ontario Christian and Rio Hondo Academy played to a 59-53 contest in an Academy League contest.
•Chino High football, the 16th-seeded team in Division 11, knocks off top-seed Capistrano Valley Christian for its first playoff victory since the 2015 season. Nathan Blanco runs for a 1-yard touchdown and Diego Ogata scores for touchdowns on runs for 26- and 2-yards for the Cowboys.
•Ayala High’s Nathan Tsai runs a time of 14:57.50 to lead the Bulldogs to the Palomares League cross country title in a meet held at Ayala Park in Chino. Glendora finishes second, Claremont takes third, Bonita places fourth, Alta Loma is fifth and Colony High takes sixth.
•The Don Lugo High boys’ water polo team advances to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine after playoff wins over Ocean View, El Modena, Corona and Westminster. In the title game, San Dimas defeats Don Lugo, 11-6.
•The Ayala High boys and girls, Chino Hills girls and Ontario Christian girls cross country teams along with Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua and Chino Hills High’s Aidan Gomez advance to the CIF-Southern Section Finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. Ayala boys advance to the state meet and place 11th in Division 2.
•Chino Youth Boxing Club officials are forced to cancel the Gobbler Gloves boxing show after a 2 ½ hour delay because of the lack of a gurney and ambulance present, which are required by USA Boxing regulations. The first two fighters were in the ring being introduced when officials delayed the event. Nearly 200 people in attendance were given refunds. The event hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
•Don Lugo High School coach Greg Gano dies after a three-month battle with cancer. He was the Conquistadores’ head football coach from 2016 to 2021 and was the school’s girls’ softball coach from 2019 to 2022. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Don Lugo High School, 14200 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
December
•Five Chino Valley student-athletes earn All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2022 season. In girls volleyball, Chino Hills High’s Malena The’ and Alexia Athens earn Division 3 honors. In boys’ water polo, Don Lugo’s High’s Josh Rizo, Ethan Brown and Noah Plunkett earn Division 5 honors.
•Nearly 450 people participate in the 11th annual Reindeer Romp 5K run-walk at Ayala Park in Chino. Matthew Klein wins the men’s race in 17:30 and Regina Lopez, wins the female race in 20:01.
•Ayala High School senior Luke Williams is named co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 Mountain West League football season. Williams shares the award with Bonita High’s Noah Mikhail.
•Ayala High graduates Chandler Carthan and Drew Merrill and Chino Hills High graduates Adam Urena and Gabriel Tamba earn Region IV All-Southern California Football Association first-team offensive or defensive honors as players for the 2022 Citrus College football team. Citrus College (11-0) won the American Division Championship title with a 31-20 victory over Mt. San Jacinto College.
•Several Chino Valley athletes earn top honors in their respective leagues for the 2022 fall sports season. They are Diego Ogata, Chino, Sierra League football’s Most Valuable Player, offense; Morgan Graves, Don Lugo, Most Valuable Player, girls volleyball; Ethan Brown and Josh Rizo, Don Lugo, co-Most Valuable Players, boys water polo; Marquis Bradley, Ontario Christian, Ironwood League football’s Specialist Player of the Year; Brooklyn Goedhart, Ontario Christian, Ambassador League’s Player of the Year, girls volleyball; Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa, Ontario Christian, Ambassador League’s girls tennis Doubles Team of the Year; Jon Schapp, Ontario Christian, Ambassador League cross country Coach of the Year.
•Chino High School girls’ basketball wins the Azusa Tournament with a 4-0 record. Malani Johnson earns the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award and Lyndsey Valverde, Jasmine Santana, Kaitlyn Carrillo, and London Gibbs earn all-tournament team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.