High school scoreboard

Boys basketball
Glendora Tournament
Don Lugo and Ontario Christian scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 10): Diamond Bar 67, Don Lugo 49; Bishop Amat 70, Ontario Christian 48.
St. John Bosco Tournament
Chino High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 10): Brentwood School 80, Chino 38; Chino 85, Bellflower 14.
San Dimas Tournament
Ayala and Don Lugo scores from Nov. 28-Dec. 3 tournament: Mark Keppel 59, Ayala 56; Ayala 67, Western Christian 56; San Marino 61, Ayala 57; Ayala 55, Patriot 51; Don Lugo 55, Alta Loma 35; San Dimas 45, Don Lugo 41; Don Lugo 65, Patriot 64; San Marino 82, Don Lugo 47.
Girls basketball
Bonita-Claremont
Tournament
Ayala High and Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 10): Ayala 34, Temecula Valley 33; Diamond Bar 55, Chino Hills 49; Walnut 47, Ayala 39; Chin Hills 47, Bonita 37.
Covina Winter Classic
Don Lugo High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 10): Valley View 71, Don Lugo 17;
Troy Classic
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 10): Ontario Christian 85, Troy 47;
Nonleague
Ayala 66,
Don Lugo 34
Ayala led 22-8 after one quarter and outscored the Conquistadores 33-14 in the second half in its Dec. 2 win at the Ayala High gym in Chino Hills.
Boys soccer
Nonleague
El Dorado 4, Don Lugo 1
Don Lugo’s Alexis Lanuza scored on an assist from Jayden Alvarez for the Conquistadores’ only goal of the game Monday night in a loss to El Dorado.
Los Osos 2,
Ayala 0
Los Osos improved to 2-0 and Ayala fell to 0-2 after last Saturday’s nonleague match at Los Osos High in Rancho Cucamonga.
Linfield Christian
Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Temecula: Elsinore 6, Ontario Christian 1; Ontario Christian 2, Rancho Verde 1; Elsinore 3, Ontario Christian 1; Ontario Christian 2, Kaiser 0.
Girls soccer
Nonleague
Fairmont Prep 2,
Ontario Christian 0
Fairmont Prep’s Melanie Betanzo had two goals, Camarin Choi recorded two assists and goalie Hannah Anca made two saves Tuesday to lead the Huskies to a win over Ontario Christian.
Chino 3,
West Covina 1
Chino High evened its record to 1-1 with Monday’s win over the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-5.
Ayala 0,
Walnut 0
The Bulldogs and Mustangs battled to a scoreless tie Monday night at the Walnut High School stadium.
Linfield Christian
Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 1, Linfield Christian 0; Ontario Christian 7, Rancho Verde 1; Cajon 2, Ontario Christian 1; Ontario Christian 1, Coachella Valley 1.
Girls water polo
Saddleback Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Portola 7, Chino Hills 3; Northwood 9, Chino Hills 7; Chino Hills 6, Temecula Valley 5; Chino Hills 15, La Quinta 2.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 21,
Crean Lutheran 2
Chino Hills High’s Mia Hernandez scored four goals and Katie Ramirez, Samantha Ewing and Arwen Castillo had three goals apiece Nov. 30 in the Huskies’ victory over Crean Lutheran. Lucy Landherr and Tara Cota each finished with two goals and Parker Heider, Esmeralda Can and Emma Estrada had one goal for the Huskies.
