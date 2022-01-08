The Don Lugo High girls soccer team became the 11th team in CIF-Southern Section history to score at least 17 goals in a game, and the first San Bernardino County team to do so, in its 17-0 victory Tuesday afternoon over Baldwin Park to open the Mt. Baldy League season.
The Conquistadores scored five goals in the first 15 minutes, led 8-0 at halftime, and ended the second half with a flurry of goals to improve to 4-3-1 overall, 1-0 in league.
It was the most goals in a single girls’ soccer game by a CIF-Southern Section team since the 1999-2000 season.
Eden Ramirez, a sophomore, led the Conquistadores with five goals and three assists and Gionna Diaz, Jordyn Beidler and Leah Montenegro had two goals apiece.
Biedler also recorded three assists for Don Lugo, which hosts Ontario at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
According to the CIF-Southern Section girls’ soccer record book, Bonita (1997-98) and La Reina (1996-97) high schools scored 20 goals in a game; Temple City (1988-89), Sunny Hills (1992-93) and La Reina (1997-98) have 19-goal games; San Marcos (1986-87) had an 18-goal game; and La Quinta (1984-85), Temple City (1991-92), South Torrance (1996-97) and Beaumont (1999-00) recorded 17-goal games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.