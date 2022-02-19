As the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet in wrestling began Friday at Sonora High La Habra for boys and Marina High in Huntington Beach for girls, the Chino Valley will have 15 athletes vying for a spot in next week’s State Meet, including two individual division champions from Ayala High and one from Chino High.
Ayala’s Brenda Martinez won the 106-pound title at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Girls Individuals last Saturday at Paloma Valley High in Menifee while Dominic Jauregui won the 152-pound championship the same day at the Inland Division boys championships held at Ayala High.
Martinez, the No. 2-seed and Palomares League champion, defeated No. 1-ranked Saryna Garcia of Etiwanda by a 5-2 decision in the championship match.
Garcia was this year’s Baseline League champion.
Ayala’s Ava Hildago earned a spot in the Masters Meet with a seventh-place finish in the 127-pound division.
Jauregui, a senior, defeated Long Beach Millikan’s Kydyn Lima in a 7-5 decision to win the 152-pound title. Lima was the No. 1-seed and Jauregui was the second-seeded wrestler in the division.
Chino High’s Michelle Fierro captured the 137-pound title at the Southern Division Girls Championships at San Dimas High School, defeating Murrieta Mesa’s Gigi Alonzo in the title match.
Fierro was the top-ranked wrestler in the 137-pound division.
At the meet, Chino’s Rose Ortiz placed sixth at 101 pounds, Lina Rodriguez placed fifth in the 106-pound division, and Aaliyah Samano was sixth at 126 pounds
Chino High will send several wrestlers to the boys’ Masters Meet after a seventh-place showing in the team standings at the Central Divisionals at Fountain Valley High School.
Roman Damas placed second at 285 pounds, Julius Soria took third at 152 pounds, Jordan Mallo finished third at 132 pounds, Dylan Moreno placed fourth at 145 pounds, and Michael Vassalle took sixth at 170 pounds. Chino Hills High’s Joseph Perez qualified for the Masters Meet after a fifth-place finish at the Coastal Division fianls at Etiwanda High School ini Rancho Cucamonga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.