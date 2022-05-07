Dozens of Chino Valley track and field athletes will compete today (May 7) in the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries in divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 for an opportunity to advance to next Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Finals.
Ayala and Chino Hills high school athletes will compete in Division 1 at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo; Chino High will compete in Division 2 at Ventura High School; Don Lugo will compete in Division 3 at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa; and Ontario Christian High will compete in Division 4 at Carpinteria High School.
Field events will begin at 11 a.m. and running events will start at noon.
Adult tickets are $10, high school students with identification and children ages 5 to 13 cost $5. Tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app or at https://gofan.co.
The top nine athletes in field events will advance to the CIF-Southern Section Finals, scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at Moorpark High. In running events, winners of each heat and the next fastest competitors to total nine athletes will advance to the finals.
Following the CIF-Southern Section Finals, the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet will take place Saturday, May 21 at Moorpark High and the CIF State Meet is scheduled for Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at Buchanan High in Clovis.
Chino Valley athletes competing in today’s
(May 7) CIF-SS
Preliminaries
Division 1
(Trabuco Hills High School, 27501 Mustang Run, Mission Viejo)
Ayala and Chino Hills high athletes
Girls 4x100m: Chino Hills, Ayala.
Boys 4x100m: Chino Hills, Ayala.
Girls 1,600m: Karis Brown, Chino Hills; Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills.
Boys 1,600m: Aidan Gomez, Chino Hills; Mason Ma, Ayala.
Girls 100m hurdles: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills.
Boys 110m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, Ayala; Aaron Dungca, Ayala.
Girls 400m: Jordyn Thomas, Chino Hills; Obioma Emechete, Ayala; Nia Dinkins, Ayala.
Boys 400m: Michael Saiz, Ayala.
Girls 100m: Kayla McBride, Ayala.
Boys 100m: Donnie Parrish, Chino Hills; Jaycob Parsons, Chino Hills; Dominic Alloway, Ayala; Marquis Monroe, Ayala.
Girls 800m: Alayna McGarry, Chino Hills; Riley Rivera, Chino Hills.
Boys 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, Ayala.
Girls 200m: Kayla McBride, Ayala; Jordyn Thomas, Chino Hills; Lady William-Mensah, Chino Hills; Obioma Emechete, Ayala.
Boys 200m: Donnie Parrish, Chino Hills; Dominic Alloway, Ayala.
Girls 3,200m: Emily Schott, Ayala; Karis Brown, Chino Hills; Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills.
Boys 3,200m: Mason Ma, Ayala; Aidan Gomez, Chino Hills.
Girls 4x400m: Chino Hills, Ayala.
Boys 4x400m: Ayala.
Boys high jump: Jaycob Parsons, Chino Hills; Michael Lozano, Chino Hills.
Girls high jump: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills; Isabelle Salazar, Ayala.
Girls pole vault: Madeline Seifert, Ayala.
Boys long jump: Donnie Parrish, Chino Hills; Isaiah Baca, Ayala.
Girls long jump: Madeline Seifert, Ayala; Isabelle Salazar, Ayala.
Boys triple jump: Isaiah Baca, Ayala.
Girls triple jump: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills; Rochelle Henare, Ayala.
Girls shot put: Erica Collins, Chino Hills.
Girls discus: Erica Collins, Chino Hills.
Division 2
(Ventura High School, 2 N. Catalina Street, Ventura)
Chino High athletes
Girls 4x100m: Chino.
Boys 4x100m: Chino.
Girls 1,600m: Mia Chavez.
Boys 1,600m: Adam Perez.
Boys 110m hurdles: Daniel Venegas.
Boys 400m: Zachary Matlock.
Girls 800m: Mia Chavez.
Boys 800m: Adam Perez.
Girls 300m hurdles: Mikani Telles.
Boys 300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock.
Girls 4x400m: Chino.
Boys high jump: Ayden Sandoe and Xzavian Ochoa.
Girls high jump: Shannon Torres.
Boys pole vault: Xzavian Ochoa.
Girls pole vault: Alexis Wachowski.
Boys long jump: Zachary Matlock.
Girls long jump: Malani Johnson.
Boys triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa.
Girls triple jump: Malani Johnson.
Girls discus: Brooklynn Bradley.
Division 3
(Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa)
Don Lugo High athletes
Boys 1,600m: Jordan Berkley.
Girls 400m: Sophia Martinez.
Girls 800m: Aariana Amezcua.
Boys 800m: Jordan Berkley.
Girls 3,200m: Nicole Boskovich.
Boys 3,200m: Robbie Valdez.
Girls 4x400m: Don Lugo.
Boys 4x400m: Don Lugo.
Boys high jump: Gavin Hrynezuk.
Division 4
(Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road, Carpinteria)
Ontario Christian High athletes
Girls 4x100m: Ontario Christian.
Boys 4x100m: Ontario Christian.
Girls 400m: Rachel Aguilar.
Boys 400m: Aiden Thigpen.
Girls 100m: Isabella Thomas.
Boys 100m: Daniel Barron.
Girls 800m: Keegan Corley.
Girls 200m: Rachel Aguilar.
Girls 4x400m: Ontario Christian.
Boys 4x400m: Ontario Christian.
Girls high jump: Isabella Sanchez and Amelia Don.
Boys long jump: Aiden Thigpen.
Boys triple jump: Jack Molina.
Boys shot put: Christian Burroughs.
Boys discus: Christian Burroughs, Harrison Cornell and William Azar.
