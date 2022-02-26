Being ranked No. 2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 poll all season gave the Chino Hills High girls’ water polo team all the hope they needed to reach the season-ending title game last Saturday. And for the Huskies, they didn’t finish the season in that No. 2 position, they won their first division title in the sport in program history.
Chino Hills never trailed opponent Marlborough High in the Division 6 championship game at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, coming away with a 12-9 victory and celebrated the victory as a team with the custom leap into the pool.
“Winning CIF, this was such a huge win for all of our players and coaches,” said Maddie Powell, who scored two goals for the Huskies. “I think we knew their main shooter coming in, so we stayed pressed on their shooter. We just split everyone else and I think that really worked out for us.”
Huskies head coach Brian Heider said his team came together when they needed to having lost three players when they each received three major penalites.
“Our 5-on-6 defense came together when they needed to. We were working the cross passes and we had a little bit of luck as well,” Coach Heider said in his first full season as Huskies coach. “We knew were some of their shooters like to shoot and we were able to pull it out.” Katie Ramirez scored a team-high three goals and Arwen Castillo, Maddi Powell and Tara Cota each finished with two goals for Chino Hills.
Blair Landherr, Lucy Landherr and Jill Adams had one goal apiece and goalie Gillian Glasscock made 11 saves and held Marlborough to 1 for 3 on penalty shot attempts.
The Huskies (24-10) advanced to the CIF State Division 3 tournament, which began Tuesday. Chino Hills, the sixth-seeded team, fell to No. 3 Birmingham, 15-5, in a first-round game.
