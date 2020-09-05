Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 28 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $149 a person, but a few spots for $129 remain, said Chamber President Zeb Welborn. Golfers will receive entry into the tournament, on-course prizes, goodie bags, entry into the virtual awards ceremony, raffle and auction.
Tee times will be staggered to allow for social distancing.
A golf shirt is available for $29. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds will benefit the local business community, Mr. Welborn said. Registration is being accepted at chinoval leychamber.com.
Information: Mr. Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or 973-9089.
