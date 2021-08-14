Week 0
Thursday, Aug. 19: Chino at Western (Anaheim); Ontario Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola High School in Irvine.
Friday, Aug. 20: Chino Hills at Ayala (Battle for the Bone game); El Rancho at Don Lugo.
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 27: Ayala at Los Altos; Diamond Bar at Chino; Chino Hills at Diamond Ranch (Pomona); Alta Loma at Don Lugo; Xavier Prep at Ontario Christian.
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 2: Diamond Ranch at Ayala.
Friday, Sept. 3: Fontana at Chino; Chino Hills at Jurupa Hills; Salesian at Ontario Christian.
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 10: Los Osos at Ayala; Chino at West Covina; Charter Oak at Chino Hills; Don Lugo at El Segundo; Ontario Christian at Rancho Christian (Temecula).
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 16: Ayala at Tustin.
Friday, Sept. 17: Chino at Don Lugo (Milkcan Game); Yorba Linda at Chino Hills; Valley Christian at Ontario Christian.
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 23: Ayala at La Habra.
Friday, Sept. 24: Chino Hills at Chino; Don Lugo at California (Whittier).
Week 6
Friday, Oct. 1: Ayala at Glendora (at Citrus College); Upland at Chino Hills; Don Lugo at San Dimas; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes).
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 8: Walnut at Chino; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga; Don Lugo at South Hills (West Covina); Arrowhead Christian at Ontario Christian.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 15: Alta Loma at Ayala; Pomona at Chino; Chino Hills at Etiwanda; Claremont at Don Lugo; Linfield Christian at Ontario Christian.
Week 9
Thursday, Oct 21: Chino at Covina; Damien at Chino Hills.
Friday, Oct. 22: Bonita at Ayala; Don Lugo at Chaffey; Ontario Christian at Western Christian.
Week 10
Thursday, Oct. 28: Chino at Rowland.
Friday, Oct. 29: Ayala at Charter Oak; Don Lugo at West Covina; Ontario Christian at Aquinas.
League assignments
Mountain West League
Ayala, Alta Loma, Bonita, Claremont.
Sierra League
Chino, Covina, Pomona Rowland
Baseline League
Chino Hills, Damien, Etiwanda, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland
San Antonio League
Don Lugo, Chaffey, Claremont, West Covina
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian, Aquinas, Arrowhead Christian, Desert Christian Academy, Linfield Christian, Western Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.