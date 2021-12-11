Following a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Ontario Christian boys and girls basketball and soccer holiday tournaments will return this season.
The Knight Time Classic basketball tournaments will be Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30 with the Christmas Classic soccer tournaments taking place Monday, Dec. 27 until Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
Knight Time Classic basketball schedule
Monday, Dec. 27
Boys: Riverside Prep vs. Patriot, 9 a.m.; Chaffey vs. Baldwin Park, noon; Workman vs. Chino, 3 p.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Duarte, 6 p.m.
Girls: Riverside Prep vs. Rowland, 10:30 a.m.; Cajon vs. Charter Oak, 1:30 p.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Workman, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Duarte, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys: Workman vs. Riverside Prep, 10:30 a.m.; Duarte vs. Chaffey, 1:30 p.m.; Chino vs. Patriot, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Baldwin Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Workman vs. Rowland, 9 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Riverside Prep, noon; Duarte vs. Cajon, 3 p.m.; Charter Oak vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Boys: Duarte vs. Baldwin Park, 9 a.m.; Patriot vs. Workman, noon; Chino vs. Riverside Prep, 3 p.m.; Chaffey vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls: Duarte vs. Charter Oak, 10:30 a.m.; Workman vs. Riverside Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Rowland vs. Grand Terrace, 4:30 p.m.; Cajon vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Seventh-place games: 9 a.m. (girls), 10:30 a.m. (boys)
Fifth-place games: noon (girls), 1:30 p.m. (boys)
Third-place games: 3 p.m. (girls), 4:30 p.m. (girls)
Championship games: 6 p.m. (girls), 7:30 p.m. (boys).
Christmas Classic Soccer schedule
Boys (first-round schedule)
Monday, Dec. 27
Arrowhead Christian vs. Rowland Heights, 7:30 a.m.; Alhambra vs. Palmdale, 7:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Grace Brethren, 9 a.m.; San Dimas vs. Maranatha, 9 a.m.; Troy vs. Santa Fe, 10:30 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Crean Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.; La Salle vs. Charter Oak, noon; Sonora vs. Granite Hills, noon.
•Second-round games (winner’s bracket), Dec. 27; Semifinals, Dec. 28; Championship game, 2 p.m. Dec. 29.
Girls (first-round schedule)
Monday, Dec. 27
San Dimas vs. Chino, 7:30 a.m.; Flintridge Prep vs. Rowland, 7:30 a.m.; Ramona Convent vs. Valley Christian, 9 a.m.; Montclair vs. Pacifica Christian, 9 a.m.; Colony vs. Kaiser, 10:30 a.m.; Charter Oak vs. Granite Hills, 10:30 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Maranatha, noon; Ontario Christian vs. Nogales, noon.
•Second round games (winner’s bracket): Dec. 27;
•Semifinals, Dec. 28;
•Championship game, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
Information: ocschools.org.
