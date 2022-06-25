Chino resident and Ontario Christian High School graduate William Mouw finished nine-over par last week at the 122nd U.S. Open Golf Championships at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Mouw, a Pepperdine University golfer, had rounds of four-over and five-over and missed the cut.
