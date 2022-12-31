Chino Hills High graduate Jack Landherr, the longsnapper for the UCLA football team since 2019, will forgo his final season of college eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on his Twitter page Monday.
“I am forever grateful for the four years I have spent at UCLA playing in the historic Rose Bowl,” Landherr wrote. “The quality of the individuals I have been surrounded by made my experience here at UCLA much sweeter, and I will draw upon the relationships built here for the rest of my life.”
