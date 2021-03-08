Chino Hills resident Patrick Bruce won the male title and Luz Garcia of Reseda took home the female title at last Saturday’s Chino Valley YMCA Dairyaire 5K run-walk at Ayala Park in Chino.
A total of 412 participants took in the 11th annual race with start times taking place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
Mr. Bruce finished the race in a time of 15:47 and Ms. Garcia ran a time of 18:17 to place second overall in the race.
The Dairyaire is the third of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K races, following the Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp in December and the Run for Russ in February.
Participants taking part in all three races received a special medal from the City of Chino.
Dairyaire 5K results (top three by division)
Overall
Patrick Bruce, Chino Hills, 15:47; Luz Garcia, Reseda, 18:17; Ethan Slamer, Chino Hills, 18:33.
Female 1-8
Alexandra Smith, Chino Hills, 23:30; Alice Salas-Castaneda, Chino, 27:11; Zoey Bonomo, Chino, 32:14.
Male 1-8
Rocky Bustos, Chino, 27:35; Liam Flores, Chino, 32:34; Preston Cabildo, Chino, 33:17.
Female 9-12
Grace Smith, Chino Hills, 19:06; Caitlynn Kraft, Hacienda Heights, 19:32; Riley Ili, Chino Hills, 20:46.
Male 9-12
David Norris, Chino Hills, 21:34; Luis-Mateo Reyes, Chino, 21:58; Hunter Gillespie, Chino Hills, 23:30.
Female 13-19
Kaitlyn Smith, Chino Hills, 20:00; Margot Evans, Chino Hills, 21:37; Kayley Mullins, Chino Hills, 23:42.
Male 13-19
Ethan Slamer, Chino Hills, 18:33; Ethan Dong, Walnut, 20:22; Owen Rhodes, Chino, 24:06.
Female 20-24
Luz Garcia, Reseda, 18:17; Miranda Felix, Chino, 23:47; Serena Rosales, Riverside, 29:32.
Male 20-24
Patrick Bruce, Chino Hills, 15:47; Jeronimo Valdepena, Riverside, 21:44; Nolan Moore, Chino Hills, 24:33.
Female 25-29
Ashley Cordova, Chino Hills, 21:15; Makenna Spencer, Chino Hills, 26:23; Nichole Tan, Playa Del Rey, 26:53.
Male 25-29
Ryan Starman, Ontario, 25:05; Jesse Delgado, Ontario, 25:21; Cory Wang, Chino, 29:59.
Female 30-34
Jennifer Gillespie, Chino Hills, 20:45; Mary Perry, Rancho Cucamonga, 28:59; Alexandra Arnhold, Ontario, 29:25.
Male 30-34
Brandon Ballinger, Montclair, 21:58; Andrew Avila, Chino, 28:58; Charles Hardin, Victorville, 30:51.
Female 35-39
Adrienne Flores, Chino, 22:29; Melanie Chambless, Chino Hills, 24:14 ; Angela Rodrigue, Jurupa Valley, 24 :38.
Male 35-39
Jesus Hernandez-Soto, Chino, 22:11; Charles Melkus, Norco, 25:12; Jeovanny Gomez, Rialto, 25:38.
Female 40-44
Tracy McCain, Chino, 25:43 ; Jennifer Bravo, Chino, 27:55 ; Jeanette Felix, Chino, 30:43.
Male 40-44
Felipe Acevedo, Chino, 18:59; Nathan Tognetti Sr., Wrightwood, 21:15; Frank Bravo, Chino, 22:14.
Female 45-49
Sandra Segawa, Rancho Cucamonga, 22:54; Alicia Basilio, San Bernardino, 23:06; Jennifer Mullins, Chino Hills, 26:57.
Male 45-49
Don Nishioka, Ontario, 19:10; Luis Motta, San Bernardino, 22:57; Ronald Archibeque, Chino, 23:03.
Female 50-54
Karina Gaughran, Lake Elsinore, 27:17; Regine Sediva, Chino Hills, 28:07; Bea Vargas, 30:31.
Male 50-54
Donny Brabaker, Alta Loma, 23:08; Mark DeShazo, Upland, 24:21; Eric Orlanes, Chino, 24:45.
Female 55-59
Laura Solorio, Chino Hills, 25:44; Pam Rowland, Chino, 28:36; Renee Young, Chino Hills, 31:11.
Male 55-59
Archie Hamilton, Ontario, 22:21; Kelly Bruce, Chino Hills, 24:56; Dominic Cuyno, Twentynine Palms, 25:01.
Female 60-64
Raylene Hile, Chino, 31:33; Julia Johnson, Brea, 33:51; Lulu Tyner, Chino, 38:10.
Male 60-64
Ted Snavely, Corona, 28:51; Peter Perez, Colton, 32:11; Vince Anderson, Apple Valley, 35:13.
Female 65-69
Maria Ybarra, Ontario, 31:34; Sandy Pantele, Corona, 35:32; Angela Ng, Chino Hills, 39:17.
Male 65-69
Stubbie Barr, Chino, 28:43; Bob Bedner, Ontario, 39:14; Elias Canales, Ontario, 42:13.
Female 70-74
Julie Washington, Corona, 37:04; Jo Carter, Chino Hills, 39:39; Lizette Collier, Chino, 48:45.
Male 70-74
Larry Haynes, Chino, 28:32; Gerald Mescall, Chino Hills, 39:54; Phillip Garcia, Montclair, 46:00.
Female 75-79
Jackie Phillips, Riverside, 43:17.
