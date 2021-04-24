Ayala High freshman football team

The Ayala High freshman football team celebrates its 5-0 season April 15 with a 35-0 win over Chino Hills in its season finale. The Bulldogs averaged 30.2 points per game during the shortened 2021 season, and only allowed two touchdowns in five games. “One touchdown came on a fumbled punt return where the other team scooped and scored, and the other on a fade where our defender stumbled and got beat by a couple of steps,” Ayala coach Randy Reams said. “Not one of our opponents were able to move the ball on us regularly, if at all.” The Bulldogs outscored their opponents, 156-13. Final scores were Ayala 33, Temescal Canyon 7; Ayala 27, Bonita 6; Ayala 26, Charter Oak 0; Ayala 35, Glendora 0; and Ayala 35, Chino Hills 0. “Dominant would be an understatement,” Coach Reams said.

