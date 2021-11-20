The Ayala High boys and girls teams, the girls teams at Chino Hills and Ontario Christian high schools and Chino High’s Mia Chavez will compete today (Nov. 20) at the CIF-Southern Section Finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
General admission tickets are $10, or $5 for high school students with photo ID and children ages 5 to 13.
All tickets must be purchased in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSS.
No tickets will be sold at the gate. Chavez, the Mt. Baldy League champion, will run as an individual in the girls’ Division 3 race at 8:25 a.m.
Chino Hills High girls’ will compete in the Division 1 race at 9:25 a.m., followed by the Ayala High boys in the Division 2 race at 9:45 a.m., the Ontario Christian High girls in Division 5 at 10:10 a.m. and the Ayala High girls in Division 2 at 11 a.m.
Teams must finish in the top seven and Division 5 girls’ teams must finish sixth or higher to advance to the CIF State Meet, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
CIF-SS Prelims results
Ayala High School
Division 2, Boys Heat 2
Team standings: 3rd out of 15 teams
Individual results: Mason Ma, first, 15:50.2; Mateo Cole, seventh, 16:14.3; Malachi Morris, 12th, 16:31.1; Nathan Tsai, 29th, 17:10.9; Joshua Aguayo, 35th, 17:21.2; Chris Sydnor, 46th, 17:40.2; Evan Seki, 60th, 18:13.0.
Division 2, Girls Heat 3
Team standings: 5th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, 11th, 19:51.8; Roxanne Ehrig, 20th, 20:26.5; Klarissa Mente, 26th, 20:56.8; Jessica Cantu, 28th, 21:02.1; Madison Bravo, 30th, 21:05.9; Natalie Sumner, 33rd, 21:12.6; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 39th, 21:56.4.
Chino High School
Division 3, Boys Heat 3
Team standings: 13th out of 16 teams
Individual results: Rodrigo Aguilera, 43rd, 17:33.5; Joveth Carrasco, 62nd, 18:05.6; Ryan Chang, 89th, 18:54.0; Dominic Gonzales, 91st, 19:04.6; Jordan Diaz, 110th, 21:51.3.
Division 3, Girls Heat 1
Team standings: 8th out of 15 teams
Individual results: Mia Chavez, first, 18:09.3; Alexis Wachowski; 29th, 21:11.1; Isabella Kebenei, 31st, 21:12.1; Breanna Barragan-Ochoa, 55th, 22:17.7; Mikani Telles, 70th, 23:05.9; Elena Rossen, 81st, 23:33.3; Alyssa Trejo, 83rd, 23:49.6.
Chino Hills High School
Division 1, Boys Heat 2
Team standings: 6th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, ninth, 16:07.7; Jack Pusztai, 18th, 16:25.9; Dakota Jones, 22nd, 16:30.4; Rylan Dinneweth, 47th, 17:27.3; Skyler Jones, 53rd, 17:55.2; Seth Romero, 65th, 18;17.6; Sam Uribe, 71st, 18:39.8.
Division 1, Girls Heat 4
Team standings: 2nd out of 12 teams.
Individual results: Karis Brown, third, 19:11.2; Jenna Gallegos, fifth, 19:14.3; Alayna McGarry, 20:02.6; Hannah Smith, 13th, 20:10.6; Riley Rivera, 17th, 20:43.4; Maya Centeno, 28th, 21:31.2; Megan Chiotti, 32nd, 21:39.0.
Don Lugo High School
Division 3, Boys Heat 3
Team standings: 10th out of 16 teams
Individual results: Robbie Valdez, 25th, 17:00.3; Jordan Berkley, 46th, 17:35.1; Haden Garcia, 69th, 18:21.5; Gustavo Gonzalez, 78th, 18:32.9; Edward Lopez, 87th, 18:46.0; Cade Silva, 96th, 19:41.9; Adam Espinoza, 97th, 19:52.6.
Division 3, Girls Heat 1
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, ninth, 19:38.2.
Division 3, Girls Heat 2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Nicole Boskovich, 28th, 21:00.7.
Ontario Christian High School
Division 5, Boys Heat 1 (two-mile course)
Team standings: 5th out of 11 teams.
Individual results: Logan Peters, 19th, 12:24.7; Ethan Esproles, 28th, 12:52.9; Mario Balderas, 30th, 12:59.9; Aiden Thigpen, 32nd, 13:04.3; Mitchel Windsor, 36th, 13:14.6; Jayden Gallegos, 44th, 13:41.5; Micah Rohrer, 50th, 13:59.4.
Division 5, Girls Heat 3 (two-mile course)
Team standings: 6th out of 12 teams.
Individual standings: Natalie Delgado, 11th, 14:37.3; Sierra De Los Rios, 23rd, 15:24.9; Leann Frailing, 33rd, 15:47.7; Faith Gaudy, 42nd, 16:17.9; Sarah Squyres, 57th, 17:17.8; Marian Mendoza, 62nd, 17:42.6.
