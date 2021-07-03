They set a school record for wins in a season but the Ayala High School baseball team fell a few runs short last Saturday in a 5-1 loss to JSerra High in the title game of the inaugural CIF State South Region Tournament.
JSerra pitcher Eric Silva, a UCLA signee, held the Bulldogs to one hit and struck out 11 and Gabriel D’Arcy finished with three RBIs, including a two-run home run, to lift the No. 2-ranked Lions to victory.
Ayala, ranked No. 5 in the eight-team Division 1 South Region tournament, got its lone run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from senior Mateo Matthews, which scored junior Ty Borgogno after he walked to lead off the inning.
The Bulldogs committed four errors in the loss.
“I’m grateful for the kids,” said Ayala head coach Chris Vogt. “They were great all year. They stayed positive early and worked their butts off when we got the green light. This group was the definition of a team. They cared about each other so much.”
Ayala finished the season with a school-record 26 wins.
Senior Cole Koniarsky, the Bulldogs’ centerfielder, also set a school record with 123 hits in a season.
