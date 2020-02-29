The 12U Blackdogs win the Baseball Forever Valentine tournament, defeating the Downey Knights, SGV Arsenal, and Big West BPA. Team members are Dylan Sandoval, Kyle Henderson, Rene Moran, Julian Delgado, Mikey Lara, Ripken Bramasco Coach Houston Hernandez, Brian Vu, Coach Jesse Lara, Jacob Smith, Ethan McNeil, Niko Hamilton, Jeremy Lee, Coach Dave Hamilton, Aiden Esparza and Michael DeLucca.
