Game schedules for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools for the 2022 season.
All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 12:33 am
Thursday, Aug. 18: Chino Hills at Glendora (at Citrus College in Glendora)
Thursday, Aug. 18: St. Margaret’s at Ontario Christian
Friday, Aug. 19: Ayala at Torrey Pines
Friday, Aug. 19: Western at Chino
Friday, Aug. 19: Don Lugo at El Rancho
Friday, Aug. 26: Etiwanda at Ayala
Friday, Aug. 26: Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills
Friday, Aug. 26: Don Lugo at Alta Loma
Friday, Aug. 26: Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep (Palm Desert)
Saturday, Aug. 27: Chino at Diamond Bar
Thursday, Sept. 1: Leuzinger at Ayala
Friday, Sept. 2: Chino at Baldwin Park
Friday, Sept. 2: JW North at Chino Hills
Friday, Sept. 2: Hawthorne at Don Lugo
Friday, Sept. 2: Ontario Christian at Salesian (Los Angeles)
Friday, Sept. 9: Monrovia at Ayala
Friday, Sept. 9: Chino at Valley Christian-Cerritos
Friday, Sept. 9: Chino Hills at Charter Oak
Friday, Sept. 9: Rancho Christian at Ontario Christian
Don Lugo, bye week
Friday, Sept. 16: Ayala at Chino Hills (Battle for the Bone game)
Friday, Sept. 16: Don Lugo at Chino (Milk Can Game)
Sept. 16: Ontario Christian at AB Miller (Fontana).
Thursday, Sept. 22: El Dorado at Chino
Friday, Sept. 23: Citrus Valley at Ayala
Friday, Sept. 23: Chino Hills at Foothill-Santa Ana (at Tustin High School)
Friday, Sept. 23: Don Lugo at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Ontario Christian, bye week
Thursday, Sept. 29: Glendora at Ayala
Thursday, Sept. 29: Big Bear at Ontario Christian
Friday, Sept. 30: Cerritos at Chino
Friday, Sept. 30: Etiwanda at Chino Hills
Friday, Sept. 30: San Dimas at Don Lugo
Thursday, Oct. 6: Chino Hills at Damien
Friday, Oct. 7: South Hills at Don Lugo
Friday, Oct. 7: Ontario Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos
Ayala, bye week
Chino, bye week
Thursday, Oct. 13: Rancho Cucamonga at Chino Hills
Friday, Oct. 14: Charter Oak at Ayala
Friday, Oct. 14: Rowland at Chino
Friday, Oct. 14: West Covina at Don Lugo
Friday, Oct. 14: Village Christian at Ontario Christian
Thursday, Oct. 20: Chino at Pomona
Friday, Oct. 21: Ayala at Alta Loma
Friday, Oct. 21: Chino Hills at Upland
Friday, Oct. 21: Don Lugo at Claremont
Friday, Oct. 21: Aquinas at Ontario Christian
Thursday, Oct. 27: Ayala at Bonita
Thursday, Oct. 27: Chaffey at Don Lugo
Friday, Oct. 28: Covina at Chino
Friday, Oct. 28: Ontario Christian at Heritage Christian (at Grenada Hills Charter High School)
Chino Hills, bye week
