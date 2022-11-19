Football
Division 7
Laguna Hills 35,
Ontario Christian 14
Laguna Hills took a 21-0 halftime lead and advanced to the Division 7 semifinals with a second-round victory on Nov. 11 against Ontario Christian (9-3). Troy Leigber ran 19 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns and caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown for Laguna Beach, which improved to 11-1. Ontario Christian High quarterback Dominic Tubbs rushed for two touchdowns, finishing with five carries for 11 yards and completing 7 of 11 passes for 128 yards.
Division 11
Bellflower 35,
Chino 21
Chino High’s Nathan Blanco had touchdown runs of 1- and 3-yards and Daniel Nakashima returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score, but the Cowboys fell short to Bellflower in a CIF-Southern Section second-round game played on John Monger Field at Chino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Chino High School. Chino concludes its season with a 6-6 record after starting the 2022 season at 0-3. Bellflower’s Adonis Thomas finished with nine carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns, William Taylor had 21 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown and Antione Garner returned a Chino fumble 68 yards for a score. The score was tied 14-14 at halftime.
Boys basketball
Veterans Tip-Off Classic, Norco High School
Chino Hills 98,
Twentynine Palms 63
The Huskies led by 16 after one quarter and outscored the Wildcats 50-34 in the second half in their win Wednesday.
Redlands East Valley 67, Chino Hills 63
The Huskies opened the 2022-23 season Monday night with a four-point loss to Redlands East Valley. The Huskies trailed 18-12 after one quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 54-46 at the end of three quarters.
Rumble for Rosecrans Avenue Tournament
Ontario Christian 51, Glendora 47
Cole Jones had a team-high 16 points, Gage Messick scored 14 points and Alex Yang added nine points for Ontario Christian Wednesday night in the Knights’ victory over Glendora.
Poly 51,
Ontario Christian 42
The Knights fell to 1-1 Tuesday night with a loss to Riverside Poly (2-0).
Ontario Christian 59, South El Monte 32
The Knights opened their season Monday with a 27-point win over South El Monte.
Ayala-Walnut
Showcase
Walnut 91,
Ayala 73
Ayala’s Dylan Victorio scored a game-high 33 points and Linus Lo added 19 points Wednesday night, but the Bulldogs fell to Walnut at Walnut High School. Walnut finished with four playing scoring in double figures. Malik Khouzam scored 25 points, Joby Barnes added 17 points, Adrian Triplett had 14 points and Gavin Ibrahim chipped in with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Upland Tournament
Claremont 64,
Chino 19
Chino was held to 10 first-half points and nine second-half points Monday night in its season-opening loss to the Wolfpack.
