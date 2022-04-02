Ayala High graduate Marcus Monroe, a freshman at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, placed first in men’s high jump last Saturday afternoon at the Bob Larson Distance and Rafer Johnson/JJK Invitational track and field meet at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in Westwood.
Monroe had a best leap of 6 feet, 11 inches, two inches better than second placing finishers Raymon Harper of Azusa Pacific and UCLA’s Sean Lee and Aaron Kim.
Lee holds the meet record with a leap of 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches in 2019.
Alan Tabales-Ruiz of Cerritos College placed fifth at 6 feet, 7 inches; Max Castin of Mt. San Antonio College took sixth at 6 feet, 3 3/4 inches; Willard Morris was seventh at 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches; Kevin Orona of UC Riverside finished eighth at 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches; Cerritos College’s Bryce Pearson and Trysten Miller tied for ninth at 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches; and Cal State Fullerton’s Willard Morris was 11th at 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches.
Two Southern Utah University high jumpers -— Joren McKeever and Jarom Smith — did not clear the bar on any of their attempts.
Monroe, a 2021 Ayala High graduate, won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 long jump championship and placed second in the high jump at last year’s championships.
He became the first Ayala High track and field athlete since 2016 to capture a CIF-Southern Section championship with his long jump leap of 22-06.50 and nearly brought home a second title with a leap of 6-10 in the high jump.
