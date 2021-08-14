The list is short. Two players to be exact.
Don Lugo High graduate and Chino native Diana Taurasi and 40-year-old Sue Bird became the first two players — men or women — to capture five Olympic gold medals in basketball as the U.S. captured its seventh straight gold last Saturday, beating Japan, 90-75.
Taurasi and Bird each held up five fingers after receiving their gold medals to represent the number of golds they have won, and Taurasi left the door open for a sixth gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. “See you in Paris,” Taurasi said during a post-game interview as she pointed at the camera and smiled while walking away.
Taurasi, the WNBA’s career leading scorer as a 16-year member of the Phoenix Mercury, had eight assists, seven points, six rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes in the gold-medal game against Japan. The U.S. led 23-14 after one quarter, 50-39 at halftime and 75-56 at the end of the third quarter.
Brittney Griner scored a game-high 30 points on 14 of 18 shooting and had five rebounds and three blocks for the U.S., which has won 55 straight games at the Olympics. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and Brianna Stewart finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the gold medalist.
Japan’s Maki Takada led the silver medalists with 17 points and Nako Motohashi had 16 points.
Taurasi and Bird appeared Monday afternoon on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, speaking about their 20-year friendship and their time playing together for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball team.
“She’s just the most unselfish person I’ve been around,” Taurasi said of Bird. “Her greatness comes in so many ways. But her ability to make every single person in the room better is just second to none. That’s what makes her the best point guard ever to play, hands down.”
Bird spoke about Taurasi’s charisma and there something special about her when she walks into a room.
“Everything just feels a little bit funner, a little bit better, a little bit lighter. Obviously, she’s amazing on the court and all of those traits she has,” Bird said. “She makes you feel like a million dollars all the time. And that extends to her as a teammate. And when you play with her on the court, that’s how you feel.”
Taurasi will return to the Phoenix Mercury for the team’s first game after the Olympics at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
