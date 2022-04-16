All-Mt. Baldy League honorees for the 2021-22 season in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo.
Boys basketball
Most Valuable Player: Andrew Palacios-DeLeon, Chino.
First team: Chino’s Justin Reyes, Jason Hilliard and Manuel Alba Jr.; Don Lugo’s Luke Kemble; Chaffey’s Tyler Terry and Daniel Chavez; Baldwin Park’s Nathan Serrano; Montclair’s Rov Loren Aniceto and Julian Ortega; Ontario’s Andy Coria.
Second team: Chino’s Anthony Erlandson, Kevin Gonzales and Nathan Mendoza; Don Lugo’s Daniel Hunter; Baldwin Park’s Eric Alonso; Chaffey’s DeJon Clark, Johnathan Jackson and Adrian Gutierrez; Montclair’s Gabriel Farias and Jesus Lopez; Ontario’s Benicio Sakamoto.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Hayden Decker-Curry, Richard Erlandson and DJ Butler; Don Lugo’s Sammy Montenegro and Cade Silva; Montclair’s Brandon Perez.
Girls basketball
Most Valuable Player: Lyndsey Valverde, Chino.
First team: Chino’s Kimberly Day and Malani Johnson; Don Lugo’s Makena Encarnacion and Maliyah Alvarez; Montclair’s Viriahelyn Calvillo and Alyssa Garcia; Ontario’s Sandy Rodriguez; Chaffey’s Angelina Bautista; Baldwin Park’s Alexis Lopez.
Second team: Chino’s Genesis Enriquez and Ninel Silva; Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Camargo and Mercedes Castellanos; Montclair’s Khairah Casar and Jordan Loring; Ontario’s Alena Sells and Maryan Gutierrez; Chaffey’s Janet Alcantara and Alyssa Gutierrez; Baldwin Park’s Yanyi He.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Gizelle Salazar and Jasmine Santana; Chaffey’s Ann-Marie Gutierrez; Montclair’s Camielle Collins; Baldwin Park’s Karime Leon; Ontario’s Luz Gutierrez.
Boys soccer
Most Valuable Player, offense: Victor Murillo, Montclair.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Andrew Garcia, Montclair.
First team: Chino’s Fabian Estrada and Diego Camarena; Don Lugo’s Omar Aguilera; Chaffey’s Jose Ardon, David Garcia and Jose Alvarez; Ontario’s Eric Villegas, Francisco Torres and Alexis Gomez; Baldwin Park’s Ronaldo Madrigal, Diego Soto and Ivan Rosales; Montclair’s Adan Alvarado, Angel Villamar, Sergio Ruiz, Jerry Flores and Elias Cardenas.
Second team: Chino’s Estevan Valadez, Jorge Diaz and Martin Arellanos; Don Lugo’s Michael Portesi and Jason Aviles; Ontario’s Jorge Ibarra, Dilan Cruz and Salvador de la Mora; Chaffey’s Manuel Hernandez, Cesar Cortez, Gabriel Garcia and Aaron Villicana; Baldwin Park’s Joshua Lopez, Julian Jasso and Javier Torres; Montclair’s Derek Garibay, Alexis Hernandez, Israel Jimenez, Luke Perez and Ray Rojas.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Esteban Covarrubias, Erick Moreno, Aaron Loza, Jesus Amezcua, Christian Sanchez and Isaac Quiroz; Don Lugo’s Adam Mikdad, Sebastian Flores and Alex Nieves; Chaffey’s Brandon Acevedo and Miguel Bernal; Ontario’s Alexander Galan, Francisco Torres, Erica Rabadan and Alex Patino; Montclair’s Jonathan Basilio, Byron Franco and Angel Pelaez.
Girls soccer
Most Valuable Player, offense: Gionna Diez, Don Lugo.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Mackenzie Aguilar, Don Lugo.
First team: Don Lugo’s Eden Ramirez, Michelle Vazquez-Leyva, Jordyn Beidler, Emily Baucher and Evangelina Ramirez; Chino’s Leslie Quintana; Montclair’s Ariana Zepeda, Alexa Pereida, Miah Pereida and Arleen Anguiano; Ontario’s Karla Montano, Arianna De Leon and Janet Aldape; Chaffey’s Jasmine Rodarte; Baldwin Park’s Marissa Ariza.
Second team: Don Lugo’s Anisa Guerrero, Kyra Mangini, Stacey Vega, Leah Montelongo, Cynthia Macario and Catherine Vicuna; Chino’s Falyse Sheets and Grace Sanchez; Montclair’s Destiny Zabalza, Tamara Reyes, Justine Aguilar, Savanna Echeverria, Liana Muro, Valeria Guzman, Diana Sanchez and Michelle Leon; Ontario’s Riley Cassaro and Anella Pena; Chaffey’s Vanessa Iniguez and Ruth Zamora; Baldwin Park’s Arianne Salcido and Lisec Moreno.
Honorable mention: Don Lugo’s Krystal Tapia, Isabella Aragon, Julianna Lopez, Sierra Bencomo and Sophia Martinez; Chino’s Mikani Telles and Aubrey Layton; Montclair’s Sabrina Ramirez, Brianna Figueroa, Angelina Moran, Tania Hernandez and Gloria Cepeda; Ontario’s Emily Barrios; Chaffey’s Pamela Sanchez; Baldwin Park’s Jasmine Flores.
Girls water polo
Co-Most Valuable Players: Katrina Hitchcock, Chino; Sierra Beltran, Don Lugo.
First team: Chino’s Janeth Bernal, Erica Valenzuela, Tristen Amers and Madelyn Yanez; Don Lugo’s Mia Guillen, Ava Spears and Annalisa Contreras; Ontario’s Krystal Gonzales; Montclair’s Mia Cortez; Chaffey’s Itzel Gonzalez and Anabel Solis.
Second team: Chino’s Melanie Arredondo, Lily Estevez, Mikaila Felix and Kayla Lemon; Don Lugo’s Gabby Segoviano, Naya Soto, Amy Gonzalez and Angeline Villapando; Ontario’s Alissa Rosales, Kaylee Cassaro and Alexia Zepeda; Montclair’s Jenny Hutuarak and Alexis Arreola; Baldwin Park’s Linah Robles; Chaffey’s Jayleen Vargas, Nicole Carmona and Kylie Garcia.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Savanna Delgado; Don Lugo’s Isabella Franco; Ontario’s Samantha Lopez-Ramirez, Darby Potter and Ruby Barraza; Montclair’s Dannay Rodriguez and Silvia Ibarra; Baldwin Park’s Jenna Aguirre and Jemma Grijalva.
