Chino Hills High graduate Taylon Snow and the University of Oklahoma women’s softball team captured the NCAA Women’s College World Series title June 9 with a two-game sweep of Texas in the best-of-three championship finals.
Snow, the Sooners’ first baseman, went 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in Oklahoma’s 16-1 rout of the Longhorns.
In Game 2, Snow went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI in Oklahoma’s 10-5 win to finish its season with a 59-3 record and securing its second straight and sixth overall NCAA championship.
Snow, a senior, graduated from Chino Hills High in 2017 and was a three-time All-American with the Huskies.
She played two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oklahoma prior to the 2020 season.
