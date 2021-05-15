The City of Chino Hills captured the Chino Corporate Challenge championship for the second straight time, scoring 241.5 points in the two-week event pitting employees of governmental agencies and private business in sporting and gaming competitions,
Hussmann placed second with 198.5 points, followed by City of Chino (167.5), Chino Valley Medical Center (159.5), Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce (148.5) and Chino’s Heroes (33.5).
Event results
(first through fifth place, if applicable)
Cage softball
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (tie) Chino’s Heroes and Hussmann.
Frisbee golf
Men’s Division: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills.
Women’s Division: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed Division: (tie for first) City of Chino Hills and City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center.
Basketball skills
City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Basketball shootout
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann.
Basketball 3-point shootout
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, City of Chino.
Yahtzee
Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann.
Bunco
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino.
Jeopardy
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills.
Bingo
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino.
Answer Battle
Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills.
Wheel of Fortune
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, City of Chino.
Virtual Game Night 2
Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Relay run
Women’s 18-35, 36+
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Men’s 18-35, 36+
City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Cornhole
Men’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino’s Heroes.
Women’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed Division: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, Chino’s Heroes, City of Chino Hills.
Virtual trivia night
City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, Chino’s Heroes, Chino Valley Medical Center
Pickleball
Men’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Chino’s Heroes.
Coed Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann
Virtual Texas Hold’em
Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Golf
2-person individual: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, Chino’s Heroes, City of Chino.
Coed scramble: City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center.
2-person scramble: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann.
Big Cheese scramble: City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Amazing Race
Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino’s Heroes, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Horseshoes
Women’s Division: City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann.
Men’s Division: City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino’s Heroes, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (tie) City of Chino Hills and Chino Valley Medical Center.
Coed Division: Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills.
Bocce Ball
Coed Division: Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino’s Heroes, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, (tie) City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Men’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, City of Chino.
Women’s Division: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann.
Family Feud
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.