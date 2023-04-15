Local athletes shine at 55th Arcadia Invitational track and field meet

Chino Hills High anchor Michelle Ramos, right, edges Claremont High’s L’Mio Edwards, left, for second place in the girls’ 1,600 sprint medley relay April 7 at the Arcadia Invitational track and field meet at Arcadia High School. Ramos, Lady William-Mensah, Adoarah Okofor and Jordyn Thomas finished at 4:06.55. Claremont was timed at 4:06.60 for third place.

 Photo by Jerry Soifer

Chino Valley athletes from four high schools competed last weekend at the 55th annual Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School, a two-day event featuring thousands of student-athletes.

Chino Hills High had several top-three finishes, including Joseph Bailey taking first in the third heat of the boys’ 300 hurdles open division race and three girls’ relay teams taking second in their respective races.

