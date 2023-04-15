Local athletes shine at 55th Arcadia Invitational track and field meet

Chino Valley athletes from four high schools competed last weekend at the 55th annual Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School, a two-day event featuring thousands of student-athletes.
Chino Hills High had several top-three finishes, including Joseph Bailey taking first in the third heat of the boys’ 300 hurdles open division race and three girls’ relay teams taking second in their respective races.
Athletes from Ayala, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian also competed.
Arcadia Invitational results
•Lady Wiliam-Mensah, Jordyn Thomas, Adoarah Okafor, Bella Duarte, girls’ 4x200 seeded, second, 1:41.12.
•Bella Duarte, Alayna McGarry, Michelle Ramos, Jenna Gallegos, girls’ 4x800 invitational, sixth, 9:26.35.
•Lady William-Mensah, Adoarah Okafor, Jordyn Thomas, Michelle Ramos, girls’ 1,600 sprint medley invitational, second, 4:06.55.
•Donnie Parish, Will Davis, Matthew Racelis, Joseph Bailey, boys’ 4x100 open Section 1, second, 43.00.
•Makena Bailey, girls’ 100 hurdles open Section 2; seventh, 16.04.
•Donnie Parish, boys’ 100 open Section 2, sixth, 11.26.
•Jordyn Thomas, girls’ 400 open Section 3, first, 56.49.
•Taylor Garcia, girls’ 300 hurdles open Section 1, fourth, 47.03.
•Joseph Bailey, boys’ 300 hurdles open Section 3, first, 39.17.
•Alayna McGarry, Melanie Ramos, Michelle Ramos, Jenna Gallegos, girls’ distance medley open, seventh, 12:34.29.
•Taylor Garcia, Lady William-Mensah, Bella Duarte, Alayna McGarry, girls’ 4x400 open Section 3, fourth, 3:56.72.
•Joseph Bailey, Matthew Racelis, Zion Meaders, Aidan Gomez, boys’ 4x400 open Section 2, eighth, 3:28.93.
•Makena Bailey, girls’ trip jump open, third, 36-04.
•Michael Lozano, boys’ high jump open, tied 17th, 6-00.
•Lady William-Mensah, Jordyn Thomas, Bella Duarte, Adoarah Okafor, girls’ 4x100 seeded, second 47.21.
•Makena Bailey, girls’ high jump invitational, tied ninth, 5-02.
•Nathan Tsai, Josh Berk, Caleb Ornelas, Chris Sydnor, boys’ 4x800 seeded, 20th, 8:26.13.
•Josh Aguayo, Malachi Morris, Caesar Torres, Logan Berkley, boys’ 4x1,600 seeded, seventh, 18:23.45.
•Spencer Shuler, boys’ 300 hurdles open Section 3, sixth, 40.86.
•Kayla McBride, girls’ 400 invitational, fifth, 55.26.
•Kayla McBride, girls’ 200 invitational, eighth, 24.84.
•Jordan Berkley, boys’ 800 open Section 3, third, 1:55.05.
•Rachel Aguilar, girls’ 400 open Section 1, second, 57.08;
