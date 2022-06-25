Chino Hills Pony All-Star 12U team wins the Championship silver bracket in the Murrieta Valley Summer Classic Tournament. Team members are Andrew Magallanez, Raul Del Gado, Alejandro Del Gado, Diego Villagomez, Jesse Melendez, John Roybal, Brayden Hoalton, Conner Hill, Oliver Slater, Mike Chandler, Tim Todisco, Jake Magallanez, Adam Chandler, Niko Luevano, Paulie Galvan, Nathan Peterson, Parker Hill.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police say woman tortured inside Chino Hills home
- Motorcyclist from Chino killed after collision with pickup truck Wednesday night on Benson Avenue in Chino
- City of Chino Hills employee arrested Thursday at city hall on suspicion of possessing, distributing child pornography
- Escaped inmate from Prado Conservation Camp in Chino caught nearly three hours later in College Park area
- Motorcyclist killed in collision with semitruck Friday morning east of Chino Airport
- Burglary, pursuit suspects caught June 17 in Chino Hills
- Two people attacked, small dog killed by two loose Pit bulls in Chino
- Reich named Chino City Manager
- Chino Hills council gives itself 30 percent raise
- Shady View comes before commission
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.