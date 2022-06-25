Chino Hills Pony All-Star 12U

Chino Hills Pony All-Star 12U

Chino Hills Pony All-Star 12U team wins the Championship silver bracket in the Murrieta Valley Summer Classic Tournament. Team members are Andrew Magallanez, Raul Del Gado, Alejandro Del Gado, Diego Villagomez, Jesse Melendez, John Roybal, Brayden Hoalton, Conner Hill, Oliver Slater, Mike Chandler, Tim Todisco, Jake Magallanez, Adam Chandler, Niko Luevano, Paulie Galvan, Nathan Peterson, Parker Hill.

