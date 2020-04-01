This year’s Let it Be Foundation 5K-10K run walk will still take place, but in a unique way because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Chino Hills, the 2020 Let it Be Foundation event will go virtual from Sunday, April 26 through May 9.
“We have chosen to keep our event going, but not on our normal route. Walkers will be provided additional information along with an official printable Let it Be Foundation 2020 bib,” organizers announced on its website.
Cost is $15 for an individual or for a household, which will include a T-shirt and up to four Celebration Breakfast tickets.
The date and time of the Celebration Breakfast will be announced after the “stay at home” orders by the state are lifted.
All participants will receive emails with updates on the event.
“By choosing to register for this event, you will not only have the opportunity to provide support and services to families with children who have life-threatening illnesses, but also connect with the community in a unique and caring way,” organizers said. “We provide each family with the ongoing support and services throughout the sick child’s treatment, striving to focus on the entire family to restore a sense of normalcy.”
Raffle tickets are being sold online for the chance to win two $100 American Express gift cards.
Tickets are $5 apiece or $10 for three tickets.
For more information on the virtual event, visit the letitbe foundation.org.
