Ayala High’s Bryan Wilson

Ayala High’s Bryan Wilson, a junior, will begin his third season as Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in 2022. Practices for the upcoming season begin Monday. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Nearly three weeks before the start of the 2022 high school football season, the Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school can officially open practices on Monday, Aug. 1. 

Scrimmage games are set for Aug. 11 and 12 (see this page for schedule.) 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.