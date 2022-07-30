Nearly three weeks before the start of the 2022 high school football season, the Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school can officially open practices on Monday, Aug. 1.
Scrimmage games are set for Aug. 11 and 12 (see this page for schedule.)
Chino Hills and Ontario Christian will each open the season on Thursday, Aug. 18. Chino Hills will travel to Glendora (at Citrus College) and Ontario Christian will open at home against St. Margaret’s. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Ayala High will travel to Torrey Pines in San Diego County for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff, Chino High will host Western High of Anaheim at 7 p.m. and Don Lugo will travel to El Rancho High in Pico Rivera for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
