The annual Chino Hills Youth Track meet, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, has been cancelled because of low enrollment. Refunds will be issued in the next six weeks, city officials announced.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call (909) 364-2700.
