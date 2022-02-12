Girls’ water polo playoff quarterfinals set for today

Ayala High’s Clare Baty scores one of her game-high four goals Tuesday afternoon in the Bulldogs’ 6-5 win over Rowland High during a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round girls’ water polo game Tuesday afternoon. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

When the CIF-Southern Section girls’ water polo quarterfinals are played today (Feb. 12), the Chino Valley will be well represented. 

Ayala High will travel to La Salle High in Pasadena for a Division 5 match, Chino High will host Santa Ana in a Division 6 game and Chino Hills will host Rancho Alamitos in another Division 6 contest. 

Chino Hills, the No. 2-seed in Division 6, has defeated its first two playoff opponents by a combined score of 42-3, including Thursday’s 21-1 win over Sierra Vista. On Tuesday, the Huskies defeated Riverside Notre Dame, 21-2. 

The Chino Hills-Rancho Alamitos game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Chino Hills High. 

Chino, the Mt. Baldy Legue champ, will host No. 3-Santa Ana after beating Ramona High Thursday, 5-4. 

Game time was not announced by Champion press time. 

Ayala High advanced to the quarterfinals with Thursday’s 13-7 win over Santa Fe and Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Rowland High. 

