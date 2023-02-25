Ball to miss rest of NBA season
Chino Hills High graduate and Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after continuing to feel discomfort in his twice surgically-repaired left knee.
Ball has not played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery in January and September 2022, but Bulls officials reported Tuesday that the 25-year-old continues to experience pain while doing basketball movements.
Ball was the No. 2-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 and later signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the team before he was traded to the Bulls in 2021.
