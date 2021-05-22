Ayala High softball pitcher Emily Leavitt struck out 31 hitters, tied for the ninth most number of strikeouts in a high school softball game in CIF-Southern Section history, during the Bulldogs’ 2-0 win in 14 innings Wednesday afternoon at Glendora High School.
Leavitt allowed five hits and no walks and struck out the side in five of her 14 innings as Ayala High captured the Palomares League title with the victory. At one point, she struck out eight consecutive hitters between the third and fifth innings. She also finished 2 for 6 from the plate.
According to the current CIF-Southern Section Record Book, Gahr High’s De De Weiman struck out 56 in 29 innings over two days against St. Joseph’s in 1986.
In that same game, St. Joseph’s High Lisa Fernandez had 48 strikeouts, which is second on the all-time list.
For high school softball teams in San Bernardino County, Upland High’s Aleah Macon holds the country record with 39 strikeouts during a 2006 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Leavitt has 188 strikeouts in 100 innings this season.
