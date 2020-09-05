Living with the emotion of unexpectedly losing her father just two weeks before, Don Lugo High junior Michelle Fierro brought home a national wrestling title last month by capturing the Big Rocky Mountain Nationals wrestling title in Kansas City.
Michelle, a member of Bobby Sanchez’ Threshold Wrestling Club in Corona, won the 143-pound folkstyle championship with three straight victories, fulling a commitment she made to herself to dedicate her wrestling matches to her father, who died a week after a car crash on Interstate 10 in Ontario, said Don Lugo High wrestling coach Carlos Hernandez.
“He was at practice every day. He volunteered extensively with the program and was a big supporter of his daughters,” Coach Hernandez said.
Michelle won the national title in Kansas City with victories over Brooke Sobocinski, Candice Christianson and Emily Colling and placed second in the 143-pound freestyle tournament, falling to Candice in the championship match.
Coach Hernandez said Michelle has only been involved in wrestling for two years.
“She was a cheerleader prior to this,” he said. “I convinced her to join wrestling.”
Michelle qualified for the CIF-Southern Section postseason and the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet in her freshman and sophomore seasons, and will look for a third trip when the high school wrestling season is expected to start in March.
Michelle’s twin sister, Lourdes, is also on the Don Lugo and Threshold Wrestling teams, but did not compete in Kansas City.
The twins, however, are focused on the Freakshow Tournament in Las Vegas, scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at the Westgate Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
“They are training for that event,” Coach Hernandez said. “The twins are really dedicated themselves to the sport.”
