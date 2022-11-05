Gobbler Gloves show returning
Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino will host its annual Gobbler Gloves youth boxing show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Shows did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Doors open at noon.
Admission is $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under.
Information: (909) 334-3260 or email communityser vices@cityofchino.org.
Four Chino Valley high school cross country teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls.
Division 1, girls: 1. Rancho Cucamonga 2. Great Oak 3. Trabuco Hills 4. Corona Santiago 5. Huntington Beach 6. Redondo Union 7. Santa Monica 8. Los Alamitos 9. Chino Hills 10. Long Beach Poly 11. San Clemente 12. Etiwanda 13. Corona Centennial.
Division 2, girls: 1. Newbury Park 2. Ventura 3. Mira Costa 4. El Toro 5. Citrus Valley 6. Peninsula 7. Claremont 8. Anaheim-Canyon 9. Saugus 10. Murrieta Valley 11. Westlake 12. Woodbridge 13. Ayala.
Division 2, boys: 1. Newbury Park 2. Ventura 3. Mira Costa 4. Ayala 5. Saugus 6. Hart 7. El Toro 8. Tesoro 9. Royal 10. Santa Barbara 11. El Dorado 12. La Serna 13. Westlake.
Division 5, girls: 1. Viewpoint 2. St. Margaret’s 3. St. Lucy’s 4. Xavier Prep 5. Chadwick 6. Cate 7. Flintridge Prep 8. Providence 9. Loma Linda Academy 10. Linfield Christian 11. Sage Hill 12. Ontario Christian 13. Aquinas.
The City of Chino will hosts its Pee Wee basketball program for children ages 3 to 6 on Saturdays, starting Jan. 7, at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., next to Chino City Hall.
Cost is $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents if paid by Thursday, Dec. 22.
After that date, a $10 fee will be added.
Players will receive a T-shirt and certificate.
Children age 3 will participate from 8 to 9 a.m.; children age 4 will participate from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; and children ages 5 and 6 will participate from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The program will conclude Saturday, Feb. 4.
Information: cityofchino.org or (909) 334-3260.
