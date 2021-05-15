First-half goals by Brandon Soto and Johnathan Guerrero and second-half goals by Cameron Duran, Tristan McManus and Thomas Calagna lifted the Ayala High boys soccer team to a 5-1 win Thursday over Bishop Amat in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff game.
The Palomares League-champion Bulldogs improved their season record to 10-3-2 and advanced to today’s (May 15) second-round game at Montclair High, the No. 3-seed in the division.
Game time is 5 p.m., according to cifss.org. Montclair High is located at 4725 Benito St.
Against Bishop Amat, Soto and Guerrero put Ayala up 2-0 in the first 15 minutes of the game. After a Bishop Amat goal to cut Ayala’s lead in half early in the second half, Duran quickly responded to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.
McManus scored on a penalty kick and Calagna added the last goal with 10 minutes left in the game.
