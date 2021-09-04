TOP: Chino Hills High’s Zach Ewing, left, fires off a shot over Walnut High’s Brandon Fabrega (#2) during the Huskies’ water polo season opener Thursday afternoon at the Chino Hills High pool. Walnut won, 14-9, outscoring the Huskies 7-2 in the second half.
MIDDLE: Huskies’ Cade Poulter scores a goal on a penalty shot and finished with a team-high five goals in the nonleague game.
LEFT: Chino Hills High goalie JT Yaroma deflects a Walnut shot for save. The Huskies will host the Chino Hills High “Thrills in the Hills” tournament Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11.
