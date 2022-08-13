Water polo champions honored by council
City of Chino Hills photo

The 2021-22 Chino Hills High School girls’ water polo team is honored by the Chino Hills City Council Tuesday night for its CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship title, won in February after beating Marlborough High of Los Angeles, 12-9, in Irvine. It was the first girls’ water polo division title for a Chino Hills High team and the first for a Chino Valley Unified School District team since 2006. Pictured with Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez (far left, in red shirt) are Gillian Glasscock, Morgan Kneubuhler, Katie Ramirez, Danica Bingham, Kirsten Kurz, Parker Heider, Arwen Castillo, Alexis Greer, Lucy Landherr, Esmeralda Can, Blair Landherr, Monique McGuire, Miranda Clue, Jill Adams, Isabella Ferrari, Tara Cota, head coach Brian Heider, Ian Trantow and coaches Tim Tobin, Carson Brenner and Principal Randy Buoncristiani. Not pictured are Maddie Powell and coach Cory Russell.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.