The City of Chino will host an adult doubles cornhole league from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 through March 4 at Villa Park, 13515 Third St., Chino.

Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents if registered by Saturday, Jan. 28.

