By Josh Thompson
It was no secret how much confidence Chino Hills High girls’ water polo head coach Brian Heider had in his team coming into the 2021-22 season.
Anything short of a berth in a CIF-Southern Section championship game could be considered a disappointment.
The Huskies more than proved themselves worthy throughout the season as they head into today’s CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title game, a 1:30 p.m. start against Marlborough High at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 4601 Walnut Ave., Irvine.
It is the first CIF-Southern Section championship appearance for Chino Hills High in the sport, and they are the first Chino Valley Unified team to reach a girls’ water polo division final since Ayala High advanced to four straight title games between 2005 and 2008.
“I’m so proud of these girls on how hard they worked,” Coach Heider said. “Especially for our seniors who have been a part of this program for four years. Even the new girls who came in, everyone just wanted it. They knew there was an opportunity this year to go out and compete in our division and they seized the moment.”
The No. 2-ranked Huskies (23-9) defeated Santa Ana, 12-7, on Wednesday in the Division 6 semifinals at the Chino Hills High pool.
Arwen Castillo finished with three goals and three assists, Katie Ramirez recorded three goals, four steals and an assist and Parker Heider, Blair Landherr and Tara Cota finished with two goals apiece for Huskies.
Goalie Gillian Glasscock made 11 saves and had three steals.
Tickets for today’s title game can be purchased online at gofan.co.
General admission tickets are $12 and student-children tickets are $5.
