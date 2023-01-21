Wet weather and sloppy conditions didn’t deter dozens of high school football players from competing last Saturday in the 14th annual Inland Empire Classic football game at Colton High School.
Among the players competing for the West squad were 16 from the Chino Valley representing Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools.
Those players were Ayala’s Dominic Alloway, Vincent Garcia, David Saravia, Luke Williams and Tommy Tucay; Chino High’s Gibby Galindo, Ian Yzabal, Daniel Nakashima and Ramon Torres; Chino Hills High’s Johnathan Jaime, Jackson Nickel and Gagneet Sidhu; Don Lugo’s Ayden Machado; and Ontario Christian’s Vincent Maravilla, Dominic Tubbs and Jacob Cox.
The East defeated the West, 34-7, in front of a crowd of 300 people, many of whom were under umbrellas or canopies as a heavy downpour made for a wet afternoon.
East defense recorded a safety to go up 2-0 midway through the first quarter and George Jones of San Bernardino High scored on an 8-yard run to put the squad up 8-0 in the second quarter.
Brock Lium of Citrus Valley hauled in a touchdown catch for the East, which led 14-0 at the half.
Grand Terrace High’s Devin Gusta returned an interception 65 yards for a score and Jones scored his second touchdown of the day on a short run that put the East up 28-0.
Roosevelt’s Sir Warren gave the West its first points on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Rialto’s Antonie Fowler capped the scoring for the East on a touchdown run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.