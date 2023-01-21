Wet weather and sloppy conditions didn’t deter dozens of high school football players from competing last Saturday in the 14th annual Inland Empire Classic football game at Colton High School.

Among the players competing for the West squad were 16 from the Chino Valley representing Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools.

