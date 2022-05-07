Several swimmers from Chino Valley Unified schools qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Finals, which will be held for Divisions 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. today (May 7) and were held Friday after Champion press time for Divisions 1 and 2 at Marguerite Aquatics Complex, 27474 Casta Del Sol in Mission Viejo.
Ayala and Chino Hills high schools competed in the Division 2 preliminaries on Tuesday and Chino and Don Lugo teams competed Monday in the Division 4 preliminaries.
Swimmers finishing in the top 16 at the preliminary meets advanced to the finals.
Tickets for the championship races can be purchased on the GoFan app or gofan.com.
Cost is $12 for general admission or $5 for students and children.
CIF-SS Prelims results
Division 2
Ayala, Chino Hills results
Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, Ayala, girls 200 medley relay, third, 1:49.35; Jonathan Iskander, Daniel Hsieh, Ethan Lopez, Logan Brenner, Chino Hills, boys 200 medley relay, 20th, 1:41.81; Victoria Villareal, Ayala, girls 200 free, second, 1:53.89; Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, girls 200 free, ninth, 1:56.92;
Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, boys 200 free, 19th, 1:46.05; Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, girls 50 free, 16th, 25.07; Nohely Lopez, Chino Hills, girls 50 free, 21st, 25.26; Kai Anolin, Chino Hills, boys 50 free, 27th, 22.50; Charli Sunahara, Ayala, girls 100 fly, fifth, 57.17; Emily Wooden, Ayala, girls 100 fly, sixth, 57.43; Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, boys 100 free, 11th, 47.82;
Kai Anolin, Chino Hills, boys 100 free, 21st, 49.01; Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, girls 500 free, eighth, 5:09.59; Sophia Pearson, Ayala, girls 500 free, 21st, 5:24.55; Jacqueline Shen, Chino Hills, girls 500 free, 31st, 5:31.37; Arthur Lin, boys 500 free, 16th, 4:51.25; Emily Wooden, Anna Li, Sophia Pearson, Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, girls 200 free relay, 10th, 1:41.19;
Nohely Lopez, Nailyn Lopez, Jacqueline Shen, Lucy Landherr, girls 200 free relay, 18th, 1:42.31; Kai Anolin, Logan Brenner, Jonathan Iskandar, Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, boys 200 free relay, 12th, 1:28.75; Victoria Villareal, Ayala, girls 100 back, fifth, 57.89; Luke Pedroche, Ayala, boys 100 back, 13th, 54.70; Charlie Sunahara, Ayala, girls 100 breast, seventh, 1:05.22; Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, girls 400 free relay, first, 3:35.65; Nohely Lopez, Jill Adams, Jacqueline Shen, Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, girls 400 free, 17th, 3:42.96; Jonathan Iskandar, Ethan Lopez, Kai Anolin, Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, boys 400 free relay, 3:15.05.
Division 4
Chino, Don Lugo results
Melanie Arredondo, Chino girls 200 free, 2:21.34; Mia Guillen, Don Lugo, girls 200 free, 25th, 2:24.67; Izaak Escobedo, Chino, boys 200 free, 30th, 2:12.02; Sierra Beltran, Don Lugo, girls 200IM, 26th, 2:39.60; Eden Reyes, Chino, 200IM, 24th, 2:24.75;
Mario Rodriguez, Don Lugo, boys 50 free, 11th, 23.77; Izaak Escobedo, Chino, boys 50 free, 26th, 24.83; Lily Estevez, Chino, girls 100 fly, 28th, 1:22.04; Eden Reyes, Chino, boys 100 fly, 20th, 1:03.14; Melanie Arredondo, Chino, girls 100 free, 18th, 1:02.08; Mia Guillen, Don Lugo, girls 500 free, 19th, 6:18.05;
Julian Ramirez, Chino, boys 500 free, 31st, 6:11.33; Lily Estevez, Maya King, Katrina Hitchcock, Melanie Arredondo, Chino, girls 200 free relay, 17th, 1:58.67; Brody Perry, Arthur Gonzalez, Ethan Brown, Mario Rodriguez, Don Lugo, boys 200 free relay, 18th, 1:44.51; Eden Reyes, Richard Cortez, Brody Quinzon, Chino, boys 200 free relay, 23rd, 1:45.49;
Sierra Beltran, Don Lugo, girls 100 back, 20th, 1:10.63; Mario Rodriguez, Don Lugo, boys 100 back, sixth, 1:02.63; Katrina Hitchcock, Chino, girls 100 breast, 29th, 1:22.73; Lily Estevez, Janeth Bernal, Katrina Hitchcock, Melanie Arredondo, Chino, girls 400 free relay, 15th, 4:28.12; Eden Reyes, Julian Ramirez, Brody Quinzon, Izaak Escobedo, boys 400 free relay, 18th, 3:57.24.
