The Ontario Christian High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will host its 12th annual “Green and White” three-mile, run-walk at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the school, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
The name of the walk represents the school’s colors.
Cost is $30, and T-shirts will be given if available. Runners and walkers are asked to meet on the school’s outdoor basketball courts on the west side of campus.
Proceeds will benefit Ontario Christian cross country.
The event will take place at the same day as the Knights’ Kickoff Barbecue, which is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school pavilions. The event is open to all Ontario Christian K-12 students and families.
Information: ocschools.org or (909) 984-1756.
