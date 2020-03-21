Six Chino Valley high school soccer players were honored Monday with All CIF-Southern Section status for the 2019-20 school year.
Ayala High’s Shane Nguyen and Robery Lopez received boys soccer honors in Division 5 and Ontario Christian’s Evan Salder was honored in boys soccer in Division 6.
Ontario Christian’s Brooke Buckly, Anisa Quintanilla and Julia Galdamez were honored in girls’ soccer in Division 6 as was head coach Dave Beldon, who was the division’s Coach of the Year.
Nguyen, a senior midfielder, and Lopez, a senior defender, led Ayala to its league championship in 24 years, winning the Palomares League title with an 8-1-1 record. The Bulldogs advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section semifinals where they lost to Oak Hills, 1-0.
Sadler led the Ontario Christian boys team to the Ambassador League title with a 10-1-3 league record and a spot in the Division 6 quarterfinals.
The Ontario Christian girls team finished the season at 19-9 with championship apparances in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title game and the CIF State Division 5 championship game.
Both of the games ended in losses to Gabrielino High (23-0-2). The Knights finished second in the Ambassador League this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.