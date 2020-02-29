Ayala High girls’ junior varsity basketball team

Ayala High girls’ junior varsity basketball team 

The Ayala High girls’ junior varsity basketball team won the Palomares League championship with a 9-1 record. Team members are Coach Amber Jackson, Katelyn Longoria, Victorya Ha, Summer McNeal, Anais Marin, Verena Israil, Gian Kaur, Cindy Gu, Emma Wukelich, Yusra Khan, Jasmine Cerasuolo, Lauren Campos, Hailey Oestreich, Grace Quinones, Ariana Craig, Lehua Jamora and Coach Shay Smith.

