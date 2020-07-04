High school sports teams can begin conditioning in small groups on Monday, July 6, but must adhere to public health and safety requirements, officials with the Chino Valley Unified School District announced on June 24.
“Currently, our high school principals, athletic directors and district staff are drafting reopening guidelines for athletics and activities,” said Superidendent Norm Enfield. “The reopening guidelines for athletics and activities will be finalized and distributed next week.”
Officials with the CIF State and CIF-Southern Section office are expected to announce by July 20 if fall season sports will take place as scheduled or be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sports played in the fall are football, cross country, boys water polo, girls’ volleyball, girls tennis and girls’ golf.
