It’s been a dozen years since Chino and Chino Hills high schools met head-to-head on the football field, but that will end Friday, Sept. 24 with a nonleague game between the two Chino Valley Unified schools.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino. The Cowboys and Huskies met every year between the 2003 and 2009 seasons when both were members of the Sierra League.
Chino won the first two matchups against Chino Hills—41-14 on Nov. 6, 2003 and 21-18 on Nov. 11, 2004.
Chino Hills won the next five meetings with victories of 21-17 (Nov. 10, 2005), 35-24 (Oct. 13, 2006), 31-10 (Oct. 12, 2007), 31-3 (Oct. 24, 2008) and 49-7 (Oct. 23, 2009).
This season, Chino High won three of its first four games and played at Don Lugo Friday after Champion press time in the annual Milk Can Game.
Chino Hills High is 2-2 after four games with wins over Charter Oak and Diamond Ranch and losses to Ayala and Jurupa Hills.
