Don Lugo High School girls volleyball team

 Don Lugo High athletics photo

The Don Lugo High School girls volleyball team captured the West Covina Tournament championship last weekend. Game scores were not reported. Team members are Dulce Acero, Arianna Estrada, Jenna Flaugher, Katie Fordyce, Jade Galan, Reese Gonzalez, Morgan Graves, Anisa Guerrero, Zari Martin, Karla Mazariegos, Natalia Mero, Samantha Segoviano, Sienna Vasquez, Katelyn Zoetemelk, head coach Cherry Baylon and managers Evan Gaboury and Arianna Garcia.

