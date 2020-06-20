The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10, organizers recently announced.
Annually, the derby is held in July at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
The date of the demolition derby will remain tentative, pending the city of Chino’s requirements for social distancing.
Chino resident Regeena Partida is the defending derby champion.
